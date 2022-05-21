Men Facing Domestic Violence-Related Charges Get Jail and Forced Enrollment in Batterers Intervention Program

By Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – Two men facing domestic violence charges in separate cases in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday morning were given short jail sentences and probation plus they both must enroll in the batterers intervention program.

In the first half of the morning court hearing, Robert Calles appeared in court for an arrangement with Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira. Calles was charged with corporal injury on a spouse, domestic battery and false imprisonment without force or violence.

Calles would enter a no-contest plea, pleading to the domestic battery charge in exchange for 32 days in the county jail (he already did 64 days awaiting trial so he was credited with those) and three years of probation. He must also access a domestic violence treatment program and pay a court fine of $286.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge Tom Dyer sentenced the defendant as prescribed in the Plea Agreement, and dismissed counts one and two and the enhancement charges.

However, the court was not done yet, and the issue of the no-contact order between the accused and the victim was not resolved.

PD Sequeira said to the court “So there is a request for a no-contact order. And my only problem with that is I don’t necessarily know if the prosecution has information about where this witness wanted this because, in the police report, the victim (not named due to privacy for the victim) did not desire anything. She didn’t desire to press charges, let alone a restraining order. I’m okay with a no harassing order. But I don’t necessarily know if there’s good cause to do a no-contact order.”

She further added that “I just don’t have any information that she was under the understanding that the no-contact order was ever issued.”

Prosecutor Frits Van der Hoek addressed the court, on how and when the no-contact order between the accused and the victim took place.

Van der Hoek stated: “Your honor, in this case, there’s been no-contact order in place since his arraignment. We did have good contact with the victim up through the preliminary hearing, and she never made any request for anything other than the no-contact order that was in place.”

He added, “If in the future if she wants to request that it be changed to a peaceful contact, I’d be fine with that. But right now the status quo is no contact and I request that the no-contact order be issued.”

Judge Dyer, agreed with keeping the no-contact order in place for the victim, noting, “Well, here’s where it stands. I will base it on the status quo. I’m sensitive to maybe this individual doesn’t know the nature of what this is. The court is happy to modify this criminal protective Order (CPO) in the future, but given that it’s currently in place, the court will sign this.”

Despite being sentenced to jail time, Calles was released from custody and after a request from Yolo County Deputy Probation Officer Arthur Arustamyan to make the next hearing for proof of enrollment in the Batterers Intervention Program, Judge Dyer set the next hearing for June 2.

In the second half of the court hearing, Juan Nunez appeared with his defense counsel, Attorney Ann Campi. Nunez faced infliction of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, assault by force likely to produce great bodily harm and false imprisonment charges.

The accused agreed to plead no contest to the recently added false imprisonment charge in exchange for three years of summary probation, eight hours of community service, a 52-week batters treatment program, and conduct a parenting class.

Campi also noted that Nunez lives in Tulare county and can volunteer at any nonprofit organization.

Furthermore, according to the Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa, there is a no harassment order against the victim (not named due to privacy rights against the victim).”

Yolo County Deputy Probation Officer Arustamyan noted to the judge that the county where the defendant resides is not part of the Pretrial Pilot program and that he would have to be subject to the normal 52-week program in the county plus it would be a referral to the program.

Judge Dyer set the next court date for June 17 for proof of enrollment in the batterers intervention program.