Modesto Man Convicted of Child Pornography Possession

By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA – Late last week in Stanislaus County Superior Court, Anthony Rodriguez

was formally charged with the felony of possession of child pornography.

On October 22, 2021 Rodriguez allegedly illegally distributed matter that depicted a minor both showing and simulating sexual conduct.

This unlawful act is a violation of section 311 point 11 of the California Penal Code.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest, stating that he understands the nature of his crime and the consequences of his plea.

Judge Linda McFadden declared that the court accepted Rodriguez’s plea, and that the man would be serving the middle term of two years in state prison.

Rodriguez will later be released from prison on a parole sentence that can last for up to three years.

Judge McFadden concluded the hearing by stating that Rodriguez, as the result of his felony conviction, will never be able to own ammunition or firearms again.

