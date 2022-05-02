Monday Morning Thoughts: NY Times Analysis Shows Why Housing Crisis a Driver in Inequity in America

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

People are constantly accusing me of being a shill for developers locally. While on the surface it could look like, the reality is that I have increasingly seen the housing crisis as a class issue – with the increase of housing equity driving the gap between rich and poor even wider than it had previously been.

This is the point that a New York Times analysis made on Sunday remarking on the “extraordinary wealth created by the pandemic housing market.” But there is a downside here. They write: “Rarely have so many Americans gained so much equity in so little time, but it’s also inseparable from the housing affordability crisis.”

The Times in their analysis found, “Over the past two years, Americans who own their homes have gained more than $6 trillion in housing wealth.”

They continue, “most of this money has been created by the simple fact that housing, in short supply and high demand across America, has appreciated at record pace during the pandemic. Millions of people — broadly spread among the 65 percent of American households who own their home — have gained a share of this windfall.”

This is the key point here. The short supply of housing, combined with high demand across the country (punctuated in California), that has driven up the cost and value of existing housing.

It is critical to understand then, that the dynamic here is not developer against community, but rather those who own housing versus those who don’t. The haves versus the have nots.

Or as the Times put in, “It’s a remarkably positive story for Americans who own a home.”

At the same time, “it’s also inseparable from the housing affordability crisis for those who don’t. For them, rents are rapidly rising. Inflation is whittling away their incomes. And the very thing that has created all this wealth has pushed homeownership as a means of wealth-building further out of reach.”

Moreover, the Times argues, “That dual reality follows what has been a mass wealth creation event with few precedents in American history.”

“I really struggle to come up with a parallel to this,” said Benjamin Keys, a professor at the Wharton School of Business, “trying to identify a moment when this many people gained this much wealth in this little time.”

“There’s a rosy picture and a not-so-rosy picture,” said Emily Wiemers, an economist at Syracuse University who has studied how families tap their home equity to pay for higher education. “The flip side is pretty troubling. There’s this set of kids whose parents don’t own a home and so didn’t see this increase in wealth, and also whose parents may have seen declines in income.”

The Times writes, “The cumulative effects figure to be sweeping, and divergent: This period of rising equity will enable some families to create intergenerational wealth for the first time. It will force other families to delay homeownership for years.”

“I don’t think that there’s a viable alternative to homeownership at this point in time” in terms of building wealth, said Cy Richardson, the senior vice president for programs at the National Urban League, which promotes homeownership among Black families. “And it’s an economic disaster for Black families who are unable to achieve homeownership.”

Last year during the Housing Element discussion, we noted that no one under the age of 50 opposed broader housing allowances while no one over the age of 60 supported them.

Even pre-pandemic, in 2019, the Huffington Post ran a lengthy article that found, “Progressive Boomers Are Making It Impossible For Cities To Fix The Housing Crisis,” and “Residents of wealthy neighborhoods are taking extreme measures to block much-needed housing and transportation projects.”

As Sustainable Growth Yolo put it in a tweet last weekend, “People are going broke and homeless because there is not enough housing.”

Jackson Mill in his op-ed wrote, “The consequences of not building are rooted in basic economics: While housing supply in Davis has tapered off, demand for available and affordable housing has exploded.”

He explained, “This dichotomy has spurred a precipitous rise in housing prices: The median home value in Davis has jumped from $450,000 in 2012 to more than $875,000 in 2022. An average household income of around $200,000 is necessary to afford a home at this value, which only an estimated 11.2% of Yolo County households and 13.3% of California households make, according to the American Community Survey.”

All of this is great if you are an existing resident who owns a home. Their equity has gone through the roof. But it means the younger generation and the underclass are even further from the American dream and the ability to build wealth.

Mill points out, “One group hit particularly hard by Davis’s housing crisis is families… But the ongoing housing crisis means that a growing number of families are unable to afford living in Davis. As a result, Davis schools are facing an enrollment decline that threatens to reduce state funding within a few years.”

The consequences here are potentially enormous and point toward a continuing widening gap between rich and poor, but also growing racial disparities.