Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Status Quo Won’t Work in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development
(10) Comments
314 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There is a disconnect between those who oppose Measure H and those who support it.  That’s to be expected.  It’s part of our system of governance.

In my view, and why over the last ten years I have come to support more housing and things like DiSC, it has been my analysis of both the fiscal and housing situation in Davis.

Recently I read a letter to the editor from someone who has lived in Davis for 37 years and says they have “watched leaders plead again and again for sprawl on our periphery, touting the need for often-delusive revenue to cover unchecked city spending.”

They add, “Like many, I put roots down in Davis because it offered what I desired most, excellent, innovative city planning, strong schools, and a strong city spirit. In the past, Davis was known nationally as a charming small college town with abundant bike paths and lanes, surrounded by farm land and open space.”

I agree.  But they don’t seem to understand that all of those things are actually in trouble.  Our strong schools are stifling under the weight of declining enrollment precisely because we have not added a major peripheral housing project since the 1990s.

The writer asks, “Isn’t there a better way to provide funding for city services than paving over prime agricultural land with an industrial park?”

How?  More taxes?  Right now we are facing a shortfall of at least $10 million annually.  The city is running out of infill space for either housing or commercial.  Just how are you planning to do this?  I have seen references to magical thinking on the part of supporters of DiSC—but the real magical thinking is that somehow Davis is going to continue to thrive by stifling new development.

Meanwhile the writer notes, “We have an internationally recognized agricultural research university and the city is proposing to despoil the very essence of that educational field: the land. The university hasn’t asked for this project or even endorsed it.”

That’s a little misleading in my view.  The university, after what happened with West Village, is not that interested in sticking its nose into Davis land use issues—and who can blame them.

Gary Mary only issued a general letter of support stating, “UC Davis encourages projects that bring economic development to our region and produce opportunities for our shared communities.”

But others like Justin Siegel, both a professor and a Davis-based entrepreneur, have been stronger, stating, “There isn’t enough space in Davis to accommodate all of the innovation-focused businesses that would like to be here. We need DiSC 2022 to retain more of the companies that are being formed through research done at UC Davis.”

Tim Keller of Inventopia goes further, “One of the biggest challenges facing Davis and its quest for economic development is the lack of commercial space suitable for high tech and lab space.”

Traffic is a legitimate concern with respect to DiSC.  The problem is traffic is a legitimate concern without DiSC there.  Moreover, without DiSC there is probably not going to be the money for any sort of transportation upgrade.  Critics have questioned whether or not the plans are firm enough or sufficient to solve the problems.  They may be correct.

One thing I know is that without DiSC there definitely won’t be any improvement there because there won’t be the funding and SACOG and other grantees are probably not going to want to invest in infrastructure upgrades without a regional upside.

The upshot is that traffic is likely to get worse even without DiSC and the city is likely to have far less in the way of resources to fix it.

He added, “Davis has been ‘leaking’ extremely valuable companies for decades now. Because we have a lack of commercial space, a lot of companies set up shop in Woodland, west sac, or elsewhere.  These are companies founded by Davis residents—and those residents are forced to commute out of Davis to work.”

But funding is not the only serious problem the city faces.  It also faces a housing affordability crisis.

Last week the Sacramento Bee ran a story that found, “Fewer than one-quarter of California families can afford to purchase the typical single-family home as the housing affordability crisis continues to hit every corner of the state.”

It gets worse.

“The drop was particularly striking in the Sacramento region. Just 34% of Sacramento and Placer county families could afford a median-priced home during the first quarter of 2022. That mark stood at 41% in Sacramento and 39% in Placer last year.”

Oh and even worse.

“Yolo County was the least-affordable county in the region, with just 28% of families able to afford the median-priced home of $630,000, according to the data. Last year, 38% of families in Yolo could afford to purchase the typical home.”

It doesn’t drill down into the Davis, but you can imagine that if Yolo County is the least affordable county in the region, that Davis is the least affordable city in Yolo County.

Jackson Mills in a guest piece pointed out one problem: “Over the last 20 years, the city of Davis has largely stopped growing. According to the U.S. Census, the city experienced a 10-year population growth of 30.5% from 1990 to 2000. This dropped to 8.8% from 2000 to 2010, and from 2005 to 2010 total growth was less than 2%. This slow pace continued through the next decade, with 1.9% total growth between 2010 and 2020.”

That stagnation has had an impact on housing prices.

“The consequences of not building are rooted in basic economics: While housing supply in Davis has tapered off, demand for available and affordable housing has exploded. This dichotomy has spurred a precipitous rise in housing prices: The median home value in Davis has jumped from $450,000 in 2012 to more than $875,000 in 2022. An average household income of around $200,000 is necessary to afford a home at this value, which only an estimated 11.2% of Yolo County households and 13.3% of California households make, according to the American Community Survey,” he writes.

This is the problem we face.  The writer above said he moved here because this was a great community with great schools, but the attempt to save paradise has its costs, and the sky high demand for housing without supply has put our schools on the brink and the quality of life here in Davis along with it.

People respond to this data and argue, hey, I don’t want to live in Elk Grove.  I agree.  I don’t either.  But there has to be some sort of middle ground.  The advantage of a project like DiSC is it actually is a middle ground—it’s 100 acres that can help address our fiscal issues for the next 20 to 30 years.  That seems pretty reasonable.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

10 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: The Status Quo Won’t Work in Davis”

  1. Todd Edelman

    True innovation and sustainability work for the past few years would have had multiple formal meetings between Staff and some informal one-on-one’s with Council members with the owners of privately-owned grey fields and low-density developments in the greater central Davis area – i.e. inclusive of South Davis near Pole Line and Research Park, and the PG&E yard, plus in West Davis, Caltrans and extending east on 2nd to build housing, mixed-use or just commercial spaces — as appropriate, also on undeveloped greenfields… with the goal of making suitable arrangements that support their bottom line and community cohesion.

    Specifically….

    2nd St: Target (etc.) parking lot; some smaller parking lots and single-level lower-value properties (storage business); PG&E yard.
    South Davis: Greenfield between Drummond the south land of the Pelz Bridge along the north side of Cowell Blvd.; the parking lot at Oakshade Town Center and the multiple parking lots areas in Research Park and so on (and determining if the approved project on Research Park can go considerably less than more than half its footprint for parking lots); Davis Creek Mobile Home Park (re-develop for density, existing tenants can move back in); Kaiser (ridiculously low-density right now).
    East Davis: Main Post Office (to similar look as Sterling, of course if a temporary site can be arranged, or perhaps we should encourage USPS to de-centralize); Pole Line Road Baptist Church (huge empty lot on corner); Davis Manor Center.
    West Davis: Anderson Plaza the Marketplace on W. Covell; United Methodist Church and St. James Church (14th St side) parking lots; on a shelf or fill (etc.) on top of the deeper below grade section of 113, roughly between Hutchinson and Covell.

    Everything here is much closer to Downtown, Davis Depot and Campus than DISC, well within the acceptable or even popular cycling distance per the Campus Travel Survey. They take advantage of existing and brand new bike-ped connections across I-80 and support not only Davis Depot but reasonable bus service due to their high density.  Thus parking at these new and re-developed places can be minimal. It’s simply immoral and stupid to approve surface parking spots in a city with huge financial and housing challenges and an reasonably aggressive action plan for climate protection.

    True, there are some formal barriers – yet eminent domain should not be a tactic – and we might need to develop some kind of portable rig to place pre-fabricated building sections on new supports over existing low-level buildings (like in Research Park).

    Preserving farmland and avoiding sprawl that would also be unacceptable in a new General Plan is complicated, but we can do it — and there’s really no other choice.  Real and true innovation and sustainability creates robust equity. The new and better Davis starts now!

    1. Don Shor

      Parking lots are not going to be redeveloped for other purposes. Talking about the PG&E site is a waste of time, they aren’t going anywhere. We have no say whatsoever about what the USPS does with their property. Nobody is going to be covering 113 or I-80 with anything for the purposes of development. There is literally no reason whatsoever for “formal meetings between Staff and some informal one-on-one’s with Council members with the owners of privately-owned grey fields and low-density developments” as they would yield no new developments and would, if anything, just be a diversion and distraction from actual economic development. I’d be very surprised if any private developers would wish to walk any of the gauntlets that you’re proposing.

    2. Ron Glick

      “Preserving farmland and avoiding sprawl that would also be unacceptable in a new General Plan is complicated, but we can do it — and there’s really no other choice.”

      Of course there are other choices than your pie in the sky  ideas that aren’t going to happen.

    1. Don Shor

      When I was a landscape contractor I once arrived on a job site to check on things and found the landscape forewoman in active conversation with the owner about some problem that had come up. I noted with some amusement that all of the hot-shot young men on the crew had stopped working to join the conversation. The owner’s spouse leaned over to me and commented with a wry smile, “looks to me like you’ve got too many designers and not enough landscapers.”
      That’s Davis in a nutshell.

  3. Matt Williams

    One thing I know is that without DiSC there definitely won’t be any improvement there because there won’t be the funding and SACOG and other grantees are probably not going to want to invest in infrastructure upgrades without a regional upside.

    .
    There is a fatal flaw in this observation … because the observation uses the word “improvement” with nothing to describe any infrastructure improvements that will actually improve traffic on Mace. Arguably the 23 mitigation measures won’t actually improve the current traffic problems on Mace.  To illustrate why it is useful to start by answering the following question … How will adding a second southbound lane to the Mace Curve above Alhambra improve the traffic flow on Mace? 

    To answer that question start by looking at the current configuration of the Mace-Alhambra intersection.  It already has three southbound lanes.  The proposed “improvement” described in the DiSC documents will not add any southbound capacity to that intersection.  The current two left lanes support thru traffic headed toward the I-80 interchange and the right lane supports protected turns onto westbound Alhambra.

    Travel times on southbound Mace will be unchanged by that “improvement.”  Safety on the Mace Curve will actually get worse because vehicle speeds will increase during the times where congestion is present.

    The only improvement that will have any impact on southbound travel times  on Mace from the Curve through Chiles will be if/when CalTrans modifies the I-80 loop on-ramp to support more vehicles safely entering the eastbound I-80 traffic flow without disruption.  CalTrans completely controls the fate of that possible improvement, and if it actually ever happens Davis will not be responsible for any of the funding of the improvement.

  4. Matt Williams

    “Yolo County was the least-affordable county in the region, with just 28% of families able to afford the median-priced home of $630,000, according to the data. Last year, 38% of families in Yolo could afford to purchase the typical home.”

    .
    Let’s put the proposed price of housing at DiSC into the context of that statement.  DiSC proposes a $699,000 median price for its Owner-Occupied Residences.  How is that helping the housing affordability problem in Yolo County?  The homes at DiSC should be sized to have a sale price below $600,000.  That way they will actually have a positiver impact on housing affordability in Yolo County.

  5. Matt Williams

    Jackson Mills in a guest piece pointed out one problem: “Over the last 20 years, the city of Davis has largely stopped growing. According to the U.S. Census, the city experienced a 10-year population growth of 30.5% from 1990 to 2000. This dropped to 8.8% from 2000 to 2010, and from 2005 to 2010 total growth was less than 2%. This slow pace continued through the next decade, with 1.9% total growth between 2010 and 2020.

    .

    Jackson Mills only tells part of the story with his 1.9% growth figure.   After the Sacramento Bee published a similar article in January I pulled the per-year unit numbers from the ten annual Housing Element Progress Report filings by the City of Davis with the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). 

    For the 10-year period 2011 through 2021 the City reported the addition of 1,797 units.  That calculates to a 7.2% increase in units. Bottom-line the reported population growth has not kept up with the housing unit growth. If Jackson had reported that information as well, his story wouldn’t have been quite so misleading.

     

  6. Ron Oertel

     Our strong schools are stifling under the weight of declining enrollment precisely because we have not added a major peripheral housing project since the 1990s.

    Think about that statement, for a moment.

    David is claiming that school districts depend upon continued sprawl to survive.

    And (regardless of the accuracy of this statement), he supports continued sprawl for this reason.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for