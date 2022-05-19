Breaking News
New Study Shows How a District Energy System Design Further Cuts Emissions at DiSC

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – While much of the focus has been on the sustainability aspect of DiSC, a huge component of energy comes from homes and businesses, which use over 25 percent of California’s energy.  A new study found that with a number of different space heating and cooling technologies available to developers, there are further ways to reduce GHG impacts.

study, published by the UC Davis Western Cooling Efficiency Center (WCEC), analyzed the GHG emissions for two different heating and cooling options for a proposed development in Davis – the Davis Innovation Sustainability Campus (DiSC). Researchers analyzed GHG emissions for: 1) the proposed all-electric, high-efficiency design, which would use packaged heat pump equipment for heating and cooling the buildings and 2) a potential upgrade to an all-electric, very high efficiency design, which would use a district energy system.

According to a release from UC Davis, “A district energy system uses a central plant heat pump and chiller to heat and cool water that is piped to buildings for heating and cooling.”

“Based on predicted energy consumption data provided be Trane, we found that a district energy system could further improve energy efficiency by 26%, reduce total energy consumption by 14%, and reduce GHG emissions by 16% over the already highly efficient proposed design,” said lead researcher David Vernon, Co-Director of Engineering for the UC Davis Western Cooling Efficiency Center.

“We’re serious about making the DiSC a truly sustainable project and are very interested in the heating and cooling concept proposed by Trane and evaluated by the WCEC. If DiSC is approved by the voters, we’ll be seriously considering use of the district energy system because it makes sense and would help us achieve our energy-use and GHG emission-reduction goals. This innovative approach would help to further establish Davis as a state and national leader in energy-efficient development, and we’re excited about its potential implementation at the DiSC,” Dan Ramos, project manager for DiSC 2022 said in a statement on Wednesday.

UC Davis noted that DiSC is a proposed development that would build new residential, office, laboratory, and manufacturing buildings on the eastern edge of Davis.

The developer team is required by the Davis City Council to build an all-electric design with an energy efficiency level 30% more efficient than required by Title 24 building codes.

“The developer funded us to look at a district energy system design with large thermal energy storage because it has the potential to greatly reduce GHG emissions,” Vernon said. “It can help stabilize the grid by using energy when renewable generation is high and reducing energy consumption when renewable generation is low.”

“To meet California’s climate goals requires large increases in renewable energy generation, energy storage, and load shifting technologies. District energy systems with large thermal energy storage have the potential to be an effective energy storage and load shifting strategy,” the release pointed out. “The WCEC mission is to advance design, monitoring, and objective reporting of the performance of these types of technologies to inform policy and economic decisionmakers.”

In their Energy modeling and analysis, the researchers found, “The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer Trane completed energy models of the proposed baseline and district energy system designs and provided the hourly energy consumption results.”

The WCEC researchers then “used these hourly energy consumption results to calculate Time Dependent Valuation—a metric that incorporates the social and environmental impacts of energy used to evaluate energy efficiency, total energy consumption, and GHG emissions of the designs.”

“Our analysis shows that district energy systems offer significant opportunities to reduce energy consumption and GHG emissions compared to more common HVAC designs,” said Vernon. “It is important to note that our results are on the conservative side, and implementation of this design could result in even larger GHG savings.”

In a disclosure from the university, they note, “This study was funded by Ramco Enterprises, Inc. and the Buzz Oates Group of Companies.”

The full study from the Western Cooling Efficiency Center is available here.

6 thoughts on “New Study Shows How a District Energy System Design Further Cuts Emissions at DiSC”

  1. Alan Pryor

    The study addresses only the energy efficiency (hence the carbon footprint) of the proposed commercial and residential buildings of the DiSC project. However, operational energy use of buildings at DiSC only accounts for 11% of the project’s projected total carbon footprint at DiSC – or about 2,153 metric tons of the total  20,118 metric tons of CO2e emissions the project will produce per year (see p. 108 of the DiSC 2022 Addendum to the EIR).

    Efforts like this to reduce the building energy use at DiSC, while laudable, will not substantially impact the project’s overall carbon footprint because the vast majority (over 75%) of emissions produced by this auto-centric project are due to vehicular travel associated with DiSC (which are projected to equal 15,330 metric tons per year). Unitl DiSC gets serious about reducing vehicular traffic (primarily single-passenger commuters), there will not be significant reductions in the project’s total carbon footprint.

    But the developer(s) of DiSC refused to commit to a number of mitigation measures recommended by the City’s Natural Resources Commission that would have significantly reduced this vehicular travel to and from the site including 1) reserving 50% of the housing units at the project for project employees, 2) requiring paid commercial parking, and 3) limiting development of phase 2 of the project until substantial reductions in business-as-usual traffic reductions were demonstrated during phase 1.

     

     

    1. wesleysagewalker

      DiSC is taking care of the sustainability elements that are under its control by adopting technologies and designs that will make this the most sustainable innovation center in the country.

      As for GHG emissions from transportation, these emissions will be solved through a combination of action by the state and federal government along with the automotive industry which is rapidly shifting their production lines to be all electric. The governor’s office just announced that California has now sold more than 1 million electric vehicles which is more than the next 10 states combined. Link here. In ten years they went from 7,000 per year sold to more than 250,000 per year sold this year. Given these dynamics, along with widespread popularity and interest in owning EVs (surveys throughout the past few years show strong and growing interest in EV ownership among all age groups but particularly strong among Millenials and Gen Z), the emissions from transportation will be significantly reduced by the time DiSC is built out ten years from now. This trend will continue and emissions from transportation will trend towards zero.

      Alan already knows all of this, yet continues to present these numbers as if they are coming from Mount Sinai because it creates a rather uncomfortable narrative for the No on H team. DiSC is already taking the steps in its built environment to become a national leader in sustainability and the regulatory environment and market dynamics in car production and ownership are going to solve one of the principal problems they like to trumpet. Anyone and everyone should be able to see that GHG emissions from car travel will soon be insignficant.

      The irony is that the people who say they oppose DiSC for environmental reasons are missing the forest for the trees (sometimes quite literally being fixated on the individual number of trees planted). The local emissions will be negligible since DiSC’s built environment must achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, and the potential GHG emissions from transportation will continue to trend down to zero as we have greater adoption of EVs–simply continuing the trend that has been present for more than a decade now. In the meantime, the research that can be pursued at DiSC in collaboration with institutions such as UCD, UCANR, and private R&D efforts can continue to make advances in sustainability in ag, energy, transportation, etc. Bolstering R&D is the most effective way we can advance sustainability while improving human flourishing and the human condition.

  2. Keith Y Echols

    It’s an incremental improvement and that’s important.  You’re never going to get an ideal environmental solution.  That’s why I laugh when I hear the YES statements: “Yes on H restores and improves native habitat for endangered species, while permanently preserving farmland in Yolo County”  Really?  Developing DISC will improve native habitat over….I dunno…NOT DEVELOPING IT AND LEAVING IT AS FARMLAND?  The real story is an incremental improvement over simply paving over the whole thing and doing nothing for the environment.  But it’s kind of hard to sell that.  So the message is that environmentally speaking…it won’t be great but then no development would be.  Voters need to recognize that they’re sacrificing some of their environment and all the natural benefits that come with it for some much needed tax revenue for the city.   That’s the additional cost to the community over simply providing the new development with services.  Is it worth it?  That’s what this vote is about.

    But the developer(s) of DiSC refused to commit to a number of mitigation measures recommended by the City’s Natural Resources Commission that would have significantly reduced this vehicular travel to and from the site including 1) reserving 50% of the housing units at the project for project employees, 2) requiring paid commercial parking, and 3) limiting development of phase 2 of the project until substantial reductions in business-as-usual traffic reductions were demonstrated during phase 1.

    Yeah…I’m a realist.  Those demands would essentially cripple the project.  For the camp that is essentially a hard NO on any peripheral development; making these demands seems reasonable.  Because if the big bad greedy developer doesn’t agree….oh well…I guess we’re stuck with a nice piece of farmland (and no new source of tax revenue for the city)

      1. Keith Y Echols

        Can you imagine a campaign slogan: “we marginally improve the environment”

        That wouldn’t even be accurate.  It’s more like: “We’re not going to scr-w up the environment as badly as we could have”.

      2. Todd Edelman

        imagine

        How ’bout “we don’t improve the environment, and we might produce some revenue”

        or

        “When you drive your kids to the nearest elementary that’s not safely accessible by bicycle, you can have peace of mind that you use a bit less energy than other parents also driving their children to school…. and save a few minutes doing it.”

        or

        “Because the nearest complete supermarket is not safely accessible by bicycle and is far and unpleasant by foot, we purchased a larger fridge that uses more energy that average, as we don’t go shopping that often and buy lots of stuff, perhaps more than we need. So we also find it hard to not waste food.”

        or

        “I sleep well in my old, energy-intensive home, knowing that when I drive to DISC the next morning, my workplace will be more efficient.”

