Orange County District Attorney Challenger Hardin Ad Critiques Incumbent Spitzer’s Tenure – DA Ad Calls Hardin a ‘Gascón Clone’

By Amy Berberyan

ANAHEIM, CA – With Orange County’s district attorney election coming up, challenger Pete Hardin released an ad for his campaign criticizing incumbent District Attorney Todd Spitzer for what has occurred during his stay in office.

The ad asserts, under Spitzer, homelessness has increased by 41 percent and murders have reached their highest level in 22 years. The ad stresses that “Spitzer’s so embroiled in sexual harassment and corruption scandals…he’s failing to keep us safe and costing taxpayers millions.”

By contrast, the ad highlights Hardin as a Marine Corps combat veteran who has “prosecuted violent criminals at every level of our justice system.

The Hardin ad stresses that Hardin will “tackle homelessness, mental illness, and substance abuse, and promises Hardin is “battle tested. Tireless. Trusted to keep us [Orange County] safe. Pete Hardin for District Attorney.”

Spitzer’s ad, titled “Gotham,” stresses that failed pro-criminal policies are responsible for turning Los Angeles into a place of crime. He also condemns Hardin for being “another Gascón clone [ready] to turn us into another Los Angeles?” George Gascón is the LA County DA.

“The effort to destroy our beautiful and safe county is a very real and present danger, and the people who are trying to do it know that I am the only thing standing in the way,” Spitzer said. “That means they will do or say anything about me to gain power—but I am never going to let that happen.”

Spitzer commonly uses the hashtag #NoLAinOC, meaning he is against implementing the progressive strategies of Los Angeles in Orange County.

Hardin’s Campaign Manager, Izak Epstein, stated that “Orange County doesn’t want excuses, they want results. As evidenced by his campaign slogan, Todd Spitzer’s entire campaign is intended to distract the public from what’s happened in Orange County since he took office.”

“It’s time for a trusted leader who will restore integrity and implement the modern solutions necessary to reduce recidivism, homelessness, and better serve survivors of crime,” Epstein added.

The Hardin campaign said Spitzer is currently facing seven lawsuits from prosecutors in his own office for creating a hostile environment toward several sexual assault victims who claim they were “grossly mistreated” by Spitzer after coming forward.

Along with losing endorsements from powerful law enforcement officials in California, Spitzer is being called to resign by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and National Association of Activity Professionals (NAAP) because of his alleged racist remarks against a Black defendant in a murder case.

Hardin supporters said crime data shows Spitzer has allowed hate crimes against the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community (increased 1,800 percent) and firearm assault to increase to 51 percent, vehicle theft to reach a 35 percent increase, and arson to increase by 33 percent.

Orange County saw an increase in property crimes by 3.2 percent and an increase of violent crime. Along with Fresno, it is the only major county in California to see an increase in property and violent crime in 2020.

