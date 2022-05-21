Breaking News
Home
Yolo County
Court Watch

Probation for Man Accused of Felony Car Theft

Posted by
Date:
in: Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:


By Aryal Aglugub

MODESTO, CA – Ronald Lee Adams pleaded no contest Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court to felony charge, one count of unlawfully taking someone else’s vehicle without consent.

Defense Deputy Attorney Michael Scheid said on Feb. 28, 2022 in the city of Modesto, the accused was seen by law enforcement driving a stolen vehicle. Adams allegedly stole this vehicle out of the city of Hayward earlier that day. The ignition was damaged and the vehicle was started through using a screwdriver, argued the DDA.

Adams didn’t fight the charge, and agreed to the facts against him, pleading no contest to the complaint against him.

Judge Shawn Bessey asked Adams if he had any questions regarding giving up his rights, Adams replied “I’m going home today right? Then I waive all rights and will do whatever I need to do.”

Adams was sentenced to 24 months of probation, and was told to follow his rules of probation, and if not he’d go to jail. He was then released to his home in Modesto.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Aryal is a third year Sociology major at the University of California Santa Barbara. After she gains her B.A., she plans on pursuing law school. Her dream is to become an international lawyer, and specifically work against crimes against humanity.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for