Probation for Man Accused of Felony Car Theft



By Aryal Aglugub

MODESTO, CA – Ronald Lee Adams pleaded no contest Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court to felony charge, one count of unlawfully taking someone else’s vehicle without consent.

Defense Deputy Attorney Michael Scheid said on Feb. 28, 2022 in the city of Modesto, the accused was seen by law enforcement driving a stolen vehicle. Adams allegedly stole this vehicle out of the city of Hayward earlier that day. The ignition was damaged and the vehicle was started through using a screwdriver, argued the DDA.

Adams didn’t fight the charge, and agreed to the facts against him, pleading no contest to the complaint against him.

Judge Shawn Bessey asked Adams if he had any questions regarding giving up his rights, Adams replied “I’m going home today right? Then I waive all rights and will do whatever I need to do.”

Adams was sentenced to 24 months of probation, and was told to follow his rules of probation, and if not he’d go to jail. He was then released to his home in Modesto.

