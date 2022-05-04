Breaking News
Tomorrow is the Big Day of Giving, We Need to Raise $100,000 – Double Your Impact

by Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald

Tomorrow is the big day of giving. We are working hard to raise $100,000 for the Vanguard and the Vanguard court watch.

You can start by making your donations today and help the Vanguard continue it’s ever-expanding work. There is no other online new source that does the work we do covering the courts in nine different counties and helping student interns get into the quart room and report on cases that the public would not have access to if it were not for the Vanguard.

In addition to giving students – the majority of whom are minority women – an opportunity to develop their journalism skills and learn more about the system of injustice, the Vanguard and Vanguard Court watch bring your news that no other outlet brings you.

Show your appreciation and support by making a donation. In solidarity!

And as a bonus, all your donations between now and 11:59 pm on Thursday will be doubled.

We have an event at 6 pm tomorrow… Decarceration and Public Safety.

General admission is $25 and student admission is $15. Sponsorships are available starting at $100.

Click here: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/41781-vanguard-s-bigdayof-giving-decarceration-and-public-safety

Can’t attend but want to donate: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

