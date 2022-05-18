Trial Proceeds for Man Attempting to Reduce DUI Felony that Led to Fatality

By Aryal Aglugub and Shady Gonzales

MODESTO, CA – A trial here in the case of Manpreet Atwal—who was charged with a felony under the influence/DUI about five years ago—dove into another session of witness testimony here Monday in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Atwal is trying to have his felony DUI that allegedly led to a death reduced to a misdemeanor.

A witness Monday recalled being in a vehicle with his mother and father when they were struck by another vehicle.

During the witness’s testimony, Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos showed him a photo of his mother in an attempt to identify her as the victim in this case.

Letting out small bursts of sobs, the witness confirmed that the woman in the image was his mother and revealed that she did not survive the car accident.

The next witness called to the stand was the coroner who conducted the autopsy on the victim, who said the victim “died of multiple injuries to the chest.”

DDA Palazuelos questioned whether or not those injuries could have been sustained from the victim flying and hitting a wall of an RV, and to which the corner agreed that the injuries were consistent with that statement.

The last witness called to stand was Vincent Keokot, a criminalist in the Central Valley. While he was being cross-examined he explained the effects of alcohol and how it affects one’s body.

He was then asked by DDA Palazuelos if he had the opinion that anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.8 or higher would be too impaired to drive. Keokot agreed.

The trial, which began May 2, is ongoing this week.