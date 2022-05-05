Veteran Still Stuck in Jail but May Get VA Help; Drunk Driver Gets about Week in Jail

By Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday, a military veteran facing a felony is still stuck in jail but may get help from Veteran’s Affairs, while another man admitted driving under the influence and will be going to jail for about a week.

Ryan Meek was in court, represented by Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, and facing felony burglary and vandalism charges.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Bulkeley told the court Meek is a veteran and Veterans Affairs is willing to help place him in a residential treatment program if he uses mood stabilizers.

“Meek is a veteran and the VA wanted him on his medication before he went into a residential treatment program. Last year he hadn’t met with psychiatrists in the jail yet. I don’t have an update from the jail. Hopefully, he has a release very soon once. They (VA) want to see him stabilized on his medication before putting him in that program,” said the DDA.

Ms. Brushia, in response, stated that, according to jail officials, “He’s doing much better and stabilized. So I anticipate that once they evaluate him they’ll be able to move quickly.”

Considering the statements from both DDA Bulkeley and PD Brushia, Judge Tom Dyer set a prehearing conference date for Friday. The bail amount is set for $25,000 and the veteran currently remains in custody at the Yolo County jail.

In the second hearing, Fulgencio M (not his real name because the alleged crime is a misdemeanor) appeared in court in a prehearing conference with Deputy Public Defender Eric Arias, charged with driving under the influence.

Fulgencio M. entered a no-contest plea to the DUI charges.

PD Arias told Judge Dyer, “Mr. Fulgencio will be entering a no-contest plea to DUI charges with the understanding that he will be placed on three years summary probation, fined $1,833. He’ll have eight days in county jail with two days of credit, three-month alcohol education class, no alcohol for six months, and no restitution is requested.”

Judge Dyer sentenced the accused, as his PD noted.

