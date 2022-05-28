Woman Pleads No Contest to Evading Police – Sentenced to 9 Months in Jail

By Cheyenne Galloway

MODESTO, CA – Tiffany Norris pleaded no contest here Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court for evading police in a car chase this past April 18—she’ll do about nine months in jail because of it.

Norris admitted to the court that she continued to drive while the police pursued her and her husband, and, in doing so, Norris disregarded the safety of persons and property.

The court found the accused sped through various stop signs in the area, until she eventually collided with another vehicle.

The court also found it reasonable to assume that Norris saw the lights and heard the sirens from the distinctively marked police car as she continued to drive.

Norris pleaded no contest and received two years of probation along with 270 days in Stanislaus County Jail, with the possibility of a three-year sentence if she were to violate her probation.

In addition to her probation, Norris owes a Restitution Fund fine that will range from $300 to $10,000. In the case that Norris violates her probation, the Restitution Fund fine will be doubled.

Because of the felony conviction, Norris is also prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms for the rest of her life, and she is to surrender any items of this nature currently possessed by her.