Yolo Court Deals with Petty Shopping Cart Charge

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND, CA – On an otherwise slow morning this week, Judge David W. Reed’s Yolo County Superior Court Dept. 1 calendar had a brief interaction with one person charged with petty misdemeanors.

The “criminal” was in court largely because she allegedly took a shopping cart.

The woman, whose name won’t be used because the charges are misdemeanors, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia used to inject or smoke in one of her misdemeanor cases.

However, her other two cases were traffic related: misdemeanor cases that both had an uncommon charge of the alleged removal of a shopping cart.

While her former misdemeanor case had a listed date of March 12, and one of her latter traffic cases also occurred on March 12, her other traffic adult misdemeanor case dated back to Feb. 26.

The woman’s time in court was fairly short, considering she was only scheduled for an arraignment on all of her cases, but there was a slight setback when the conflict panel needed to be assigned to represent here for her cases.

Both traffic cases had a previously scheduled traffic arraignment date of June 1, but both of these dates were vacated and were instead eventually scheduled to line up with the petty misdemeanor arraignment date of June 16.