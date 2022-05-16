Yolo Dems Endorse: Rodriguez, Frerichs, Yes on H, and Lopez

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – The Yolo County Democratic Party this week announced it has endorsed candidates in four local races for the June 7, 2022 primary.

The YCDP proudly joins many Democratic organizations in supporting Cynthia Rodriguez for Yolo County District Attorney. “Our current criminal justice system can absolutely safeguard the public, hold bad actors accountable, and support the most vulnerable in our community, simultaneously. With 40 years of legal experience both prosecuting and defending cases, we believe strongly that Cynthia is the right person to lead the Yolo County DA’s office towards equality and justice for all,” a release said.

The release continued, “We enthusiastically endorse Lucas Frerichs for Yolo County Supervisor, District 2 (Davis/Winters). Lucas’ regional mindset is an asset, as he can work with an extensive network of community leaders to address the housing crisis in our communities while balancing the preservation of agricultural land and the need to address local impacts of the climate emergency. Lucas’ extensive public service and track record as a city councilmember speaks for itself and makes him the best candidate.”

“Furthering the Democratic Party’s commitment to environmental leadership, the YCDP endorsed Yes on Measure H in Davis. The Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus (DiSC) is committed to 100% carbon neutrality by 2040, desperately needed affordable housing, and green businesses focused on advancing solutions to critical world problems like climate change and water scarcity. We’re excited about what’s to come and urge all Davis voters to vote Yes on H,” the release continued.

Finally, “the YCDP endorses current Tom Lopez for re-election as Yolo County Sheriff. Sheriff Lopez has proved himself to be a thoughtful and experienced leader, committed to diversity and community service in all parts of Yolo County. We look forward to his continued tenure.”

They added, “We also join the California Democratic Party in supporting our local representatives this election: Cecilia Aguiar-Curry for State Assembly District 4, Mike Thompson for Congressional District 4, Doris Matsui for Congressional District 7, and Braden Murphy for Board of Equalization District 1.”

To see a full list of our endorsements, including statewide candidates, visit us at https://yolodemocrats.org/endorsements.