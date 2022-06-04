Actress Heather Locklear Real Life Victim of Grand Theft – Judge Sentences Accused to 64 Months in Jail

By Ozzy Hernandez

VENTURA, CA – It is not every day a Hollywood actor is referred to as the victim in a criminal case at the Ventura County Government Center – although she was not present in court, Heather Locklear was named as the main victim in a felony grand theft case this week.

Carmen Elena Galvez is accused of allegedly stealing from Locklear from her Thousand Oaks home, taking items like jewelry, Rolexes, and other items, and allegedly pawning them.

The amount in damages is said to exceed well over $100,000.

Galvez was present in court awaiting her sentence after pleading guilty to seven counts of felony grand theft.

Before things got underway however, Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise made some comments to go on the record on behalf of the victim.

According to DDA Wise, Locklear did not want to appear in the court because she did not want to attract media attention and felt “traumatized” by the whole situation.

He also added that the victim was resigned to not receiving any restitution knowing the financial limitations of Galvez.

“The worst part of it was the betrayal,” said DDA Wise, relaying a conversation he had with Locklear prior to the hearing.



“This was somebody that was at your house for years and (the victim) didn’t know this was going on” added Wise.

Wise recounted one instance where Locklear discovered another item was stolen two years after the alleged incident.

It is unclear the nature of the relationship between Galvez and Locklear, but things certainly turned sour upon Locklear learning of the former’s involvement.

Galvez was arrested in 2019 and posted bail. However, she was remanded into custody as the judge sentenced her to serve 64 months in county jail and pay restitution. She will also be deported back to El Salvador when her sentence is served.

The hearing on the restitution and supervised release is set in a month.