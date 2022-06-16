After DA Boudin Recall, SF Public Defender Pledges Commitment to ‘Advocating for System-Impacted Community Members’

By Jaanvi Kaur

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Post the successful recall last week of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, SF Public Defender Mano Raju, according to a series of tweets, pledged the PD Office is committed to “advocating for system-impacted community members, racial equity, and confronting and breaking down state violence native to their system.”

Raju said, “From decades of counterproductive policies and budget concerns that have fixated mainly on communities of color for criminalization, leading to mass incarceration, it is known that public safety is only achieved through investing in the people, rather than punishment.”

He said his office will “remain determined in their commitments, and those made by leaders and communities across the country, to address racial equity and police violence, especially after the murder of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, noting they must remain “committed to their efforts, especially in the face of blatant misinformation that is used to undermine thoughtful and practical advances in justice reform.”

Raju said the people of SF “are aware of the racial and economic bias that infiltrates the country’s justice system. They are also aware of how the system incarcerates more people than any other country in the world, yet it doesn’t make the community any safer.”

During DA Boudin’s tenure at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Raju noted “a number of promising advances were made such as the Innocence Commission, resentencing opportunities, commitments to not try youth as adults, and limits on the use of strike enhancement.”

Raju added, “Any District Attorney who’s committed to justice and public safety must prioritize chances for the prevention and invention over criminalization and incarceration in order to reduce the harm that is caused to communities and families after a loved one faces the country’s criminal justice system.

“I urge Mayor London Breed to appoint an interim District Attorney with a proven record of commitment to justice reform and racial equity and who is not beholden to the police department, or to wealth corporate interests.”