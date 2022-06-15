Breaking News
Attorney for Oklahoma Death Row Prisoner Claims True Killer Fingered Client to Escape Justice

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Mihajla Milovanovic

TULSA, OK –A man named Richard Glossip has been on death row for 23 years for the murder of his boss, but his attorney claims while Glossip has been in prison and scheduled for execution, the true killer, Justin Sneed, is said to have lied about the true story.

Attorney Don Knight said of the evidence presented, there were no fingerprints, DNA, or eyewitnesses connecting the murder to Glossip at all.

Attorney Knight insists the people attempting to execute Glossip consist of 29 Republican legislators who have yet to receive a report following the investigations.

Knight adds this report would contain currently unknown crucial information about the case which could prove that Glossip is an innocent man.

Knight added, “Until everyone has the opportunity to examine the final report, the Attorney General has a moral duty to delay the execution of Richard Glossip. No matter where people stand on the death penalty, no one should want to kill an innocent man.”

Knight concludes his statement by emphasizing that because this is a human life that is at risk, the process can’t be rushed for this reason.

It is known, Attorney Knight maintains, the alleged killer placed the blame on Glossip in order for his name to be cleared—Sneed, who Knight says is the true killer, provided the only real evidence the police have on Glossip.

Knight also charges prosecutors withheld and destroyed crucial evidence, and arrested witnesses.

While Sneed is now in a medium security prison serving life, Glossip is still scheduled for execution, which could happen at any time.

About The Author

Mihajla is a third year undergraduate student at the University of Southern California. She is pursing a major in Spanish and a minor in Immigration law. After graduation, she plans to go to law school and become an immigration lawyer.

