New COVID outbreak reported in Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Visit our website to view and download our data on cases, testing, releases and vaccinations for incarcerated people and staff.

Here’s a summary of the existing health orders issued by the CA Department of Public Health (CDPH) for correctional facilities:

Mandatory testing for unvaccinated jail staff: Issued in July 2021 (full compliance was required by August 2021). All sheriff’s office members working in correctional facilities must report their vaccination status to HR/administration, and unvaccinated members must undergo weekly surveillance testing.

Mandatory vaccinations and boosters for jail medical staff: Issued in August 2021 (updated in December 2021 and February 2022). All medical staff members working in correctional facilities must get vaccinated and boosted by March 1, 2022. Non-medical staff working in medical settings are also subject to the requirement.

In addition to these state-wide orders, local public health officers have issued their own county-wide orders highlighted below. If sheriff’s offices are in compliance, data on positive cases, testing and vaccination rates should be readily available, but this is often not the case. Our report below provides the latest data (compiled from sheriff’s office websites and public records requests) on COVID-19 in some of Northern CA’s county jails.

1. Alameda County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of June 2, there are 36 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Rita Jail (SRJ).

Three individuals were released from custody in the past week whilst having an active infection.

Population update:

There are 2153 people in custody. The population has been relatively constant over the past 3 months. The number of individuals pending transfer to CDCR has dropped significantly from 170 in early 2021 to 70 this year.

SRJ has 146 medically vulnerable “orange” patients and 2 “red” patients with COVID symptoms. “Orange” patients are healthy but considered at increased risk for developing complications associated with COVID-19 according to the jail’s Outbreak and Control Plan . “Red” patients have not tested positive either because they refused testing or are awaiting their test results.

Vaccination update:

As of May 27, 28.2% of the jail population is fully vaccinated.

Housing unit quarantine update:

HU 4C, HU 8B, HU 9ABCDE, HU 25ABC (upper and lower), HU 21A, HU 24ABCD, HU 32DEF, and HU 35DEF are under quarantine due to individuals testing positive.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There are 10 active positive staff/contractor cases according to the sheriff’s office. A total of 487 staff/contractor cases were reported during the pandemic, 477 of which have recovered.

In the week of May 7, 89% of SRJ’s unvaccinated employees were tested in accordance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated staff . In the latest testing cycle, out of SRJ’s 1293 staff members, 891 were fully vaccinated and another 99 were exempt from testing since they did not work a shift at the jail.

Prior to the state’s order, in March 2021, the public health department in Alameda County had mandated testing for all staff regardless of their vaccination status. Compliance information with this order is accessible here .

Vaccination update:

2. San Francisco County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of June 2, there are 13 active COVID-19 cases in custody. Since May, 32 new cases have been identified during the intake booking process or in custody.

Population update:

182 individuals were booked into custody in the last week. Throughout the pandemic, the jail population had consistently stayed between 750 to 850 people, although there were 22,224 bookings in total. Currently, there are 752 people in custody.

Vaccination update:

As of June 2021, 450 individuals or 57% of the population is fully vaccinated . 29 of them were vaccinated prior to their incarceration, while the rest were vaccinated in custody.

Quarantine and isolation update:

As of May 26, there are 17 people in medical isolation and 173 people in quarantine, an increase of 23 since last week.

Releases update:

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 401 cases out of 438 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There is an outbreak of 16 active cases in the sheriff’s office. Throughout the pandemic, a total of 406 staff cases have been identified through testing at sites managed by the public health department. 11 tests were administered at these sites last week.

No information is available on the county’s compliance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees.

Similar to Alameda County, in March 2021, the San Francisco public health department issued a mandatory testing order for the sheriff’s office. But the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees issued in July 2021, overrode the local order.

Vaccination update:

As of June 2021, according to data retrieved via public records request, only 59% of sworn custody staff in the sheriff’s office are fully vaccinated. This number does not include civilian custody staff or other sheriff’s office employees who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments.

In December 2021, the public health department in San Francisco mandated vaccinations and boosters for staff in correctional facilities. The sheriff’s office has not responded to our public records request for data on the vaccination rate. We were last promised a response on or before Feb. 20, 2022.

3. Yolo County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of April 7, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Monroe Correctional Center . Since the pandemic emerged, 17 positive cases were released from custody whilst having an active infection.

Yolo County’s first confirmed positive case in custody was identified on September 7, 2021 (reported September 8, 2021). Subsequently, mass testing revealed another 14 positive cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Population update:

In March 2021, the jail population was 210. Since the start of the pandemic it has remained relatively stable between 180 and 240 people.

Vaccination update:

The vaccination rate for the incarcerated population has not been made publicly available

Staff

Cases and testing update:

The sheriff’s office does not report the number of positive cases or tests for staff members

Vaccination update:

Yolo county has established a mandatory vaccination policy that applies to all city and county employees including the sheriff’s office staff. As of November 2021, 73% of the sheriff’s office is fully vaccinated .

4. Sacramento County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of June 1, there are 4 active cases in the main jail and 3 in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC).

Between October of last year to the present day, the sheriff’s office reported three COVID-related deaths in custody. In February, they reported that an unvaccinated 51-year-old male with multiple ongoing long-term medical conditions had died after being hospitalized for two weeks.

431 new tests were administered to new books and residents between May 25 to June 1, meaning that 12.50% of the total population was tested. Since the population is constantly changing with new bookings, releases, and transfers, this percentage may be an overestimate.

Between May 22 and May 28, the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) reported no positive cases after testing 18 youth or 14.88% of the population. In this period of time, the JDF released two cases while active. Since the week of May 21, testing has decreased by 5.26%.

Population update:

There are 3,449 people in custody at the main jail and RCCC — an increase of 50 since May 25.

Vaccination update:

Staff

Cases & testing update:

No information is available on the county’s implementation or compliance with the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees.

Throughout the pandemic, the sheriff’s office has not reported any data on positive cases, testing or vaccinations for their employees.

Vaccination update:

As of March, 93% of medical staff in the jails are fully vaccinated and 57% are boosted. Of the mental health staff, as of April, 94% are fully vaccinated and boosted , according to the DHS.

The sheriff’s office has refused to disclose their vaccination rate despite multiple public records requests for this data.

5. Santa Clara County

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of June 1, there are 8 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County’s main jail and Elmwood Correctional Complex .

There have been a total of 1840 cases since April 2020, of which 597 were confirmed during booking and 1243 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 1.00.

67,601 tests have been completed thus far, of which 1888 came back positive. The 14-day average test positivity rate is now at 1.16%

Population update:

There are 2668 people in custody. The population has increased by 300 people since January, after months of declining numbers in 2020 and 2021. The population is now consistently in the 2600s



Vaccination update:

The jail vaccination rate was obtained via public records requests since the sheriff’s office does not make it publicly available. As of April 2022, 49.6% of the current population is fully vaccinated . It includes patients who are fully vaccinated and boosted and those who are just fully vaccinated but not boosted.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

There are currently 19 active cases among staff in the sheriff’s office . Out of 139,343 tests that have been completed so far, 909 total cases were identified.

In November 2020, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a mandatory testing order for all workers and staff who enter the jail’s premises including public defenders, probation staff, sheriff’s office employees, medical workers, etc. Information on compliance with this order and the CDPH’s weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated employees is not available.

Vaccination update:

Sources:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> “County Name”

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20 or data on vaccination uptake.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Anumita Alur, Yu Na Choi, Sophia Juliana-Baltasar, Alexander Ramirez

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)