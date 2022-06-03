COVID cases rise in California’s prison system after weeks of declining numbers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project which partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of June 2 there are 543 active COVID-19 cases across CDCR’s 35 state prisons. Since the pandemic emerged, the CDCR has reported 74,947 total cases and 254 deaths.

Overall, 28 CDCR facilities have at least one active case in custody

California Health Care Facility (CHCF) has reported 159 active cases, the highest infection rate in a single facility

CA Correctional Institution (CCI) has the lowest testing rate — only 15% of the population underwent testing in the last 14 days.

Across all CDCR facilities, 81% of the incarcerated population is fully vaccinated and 64% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster. 73% of staff members are fully vaccinated and 41% of them are either boosted or not yet eligible for the booster.

Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP) and San Quentin (SQ) have the highest population vaccination rate of 93%, while Wasco State Prison (WSP) has the lowest population vaccination rate of 51%.

CA Medical Facility (CMF) has the highest staff vaccination rate of 90% while CA Correctional Center (CCC), and High Desert State Prison (HDSP) have the lowest staff vaccination rate of 50%

Note: The raw data for the number of partially and fully vaccinated individuals has been rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Claire Beckwith & Aparna Komarla