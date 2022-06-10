Commentary: Was It Just Turnout that Resulted in the Blowout of Measure H?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Thursday, Dan Ramos put out a statement that seemed to blame the overwhelming Measure H defeat on low voter turnout.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome on Measure H. We believe that it is more reflective of low voter turnout than the sentiment of the community overall. Had voter turnout been greater, we think the result would likely have been different. We continue to believe in our project and the many benefits it would bring to Davis,” Ramos said.

That led to people asking—is low turnout really a factor?

My answer: yes and no.

I’m always a little reluctant to do a deep data dive when we don’t have the data. But I do think there is a point to voter turnout hypothesis.

First of all, as I have pointed out previously, projects in Davis start with about a 35 to 40 percent of the voters who are basically automatic no’s. We saw that even in internal polls by the two measures that actually won—and won fairly easily. So it is not a death knell, it just means that project proponents really have very low margin for error.

We also know something about the make-up of those always no voters—they tend to be older, homeowners. And we know from other studies as well as experience that older homeowners are more likely to vote.

We also know at least from early returns that about 40 percent of the voting pool were voters over the age of 65. That’s significant because it means the voting demographic that is most likely to have opposed a Measure J project, was the voting demographic that was dominating the voting population.

So in short, if you have a group of people most likely to vote and most likely to oppose the project more dominant, it is going to be a big advantage for the No on H side.

Is that the end of the story?

I don’t believe so.

In 2020, DISC had a lot of things going against it. It was a 200-acre project. Traffic problems on Mace were worse and more pervasive. The pandemic meant a lot of students were not in the city to vote. And the pandemic meant that the Yes campaign was not out walking door to door and taking advantage of its ground operation.

It went down to defeat, but by a narrow four percent or about 1200 votes.

So you figured that a smaller project, with less traffic impact, would do better on its face. Add in the fact that students are back in town—the demographic most likely to support DiSC. And the fact that the ground operation was able to hit 30,000 households, you liked your chances if you were a supporter of Measure H.

At some point here when all the votes are counted, we will know exactly how many votes Measure H lost by, but to me the biggest change was the blowback from the suit filed by Councilmember Dan Carson.

A letter from Ann Evans, a former mayor argued, “Dan Carson has set a low bar for conduct of an elected official in Davis. Funded by the developer of DiSC (Measure H), Carson in effect sued the local citizens in opposition to H, and furthermore is suing them to pay for legal expenses he incurred in a case he did not win outright.”

In a joint letter signed by six former mayors—Joe Krovoza, Sue Greenwald, Mike Corbett, Ken Wagstaff, Ann Evans and Bill Kopper—they write: “We are concerned that Davis City Councilman Dan Carson’s involvement in the Measure H campaign and his efforts to pass Measure H set a terrible precedent for Davis and harms our citizen-based democratic processes.”

They write, “Carson is the first elected official in Davis to lead a developer’s campaign committee to annex land to the city for a subdivision. He is also the first member of the city Council to use developer money to file a lawsuit to strike down his fellow citizens’ ballot arguments against annexation.”

They later wrote, “Just the possibility of another developer suing the citizen opponents of a project could scare Davis residents from standing up and speaking out. That’s not the Davis way. Winning a political debate shouldn’t depend on the size of your pocketbook. Instead, make your best case and then let the voters decide.”

From their perspective, “The problem with Carson’s conduct in the Measure H campaign is that he has blurred the line between his role as an elected representative of the people of Davis and his advocacy for a development project. This conflict of interest was on full display at the April 5 City Council meeting, when he took up a Measure H matter that was not on the agenda and gave a lengthy political speech. Even Mayor Gloria Partida admonished Carson this was improper.”

Moreover, I’m not sure which was worse, the initial action by a sitting councilmember or the fact that he then filed for attorney fees. Either way, the action shifted the focus from a project to a power grab by a councilmember funded by a developer—and in Davis, that’s fatal.

Voter turnout certainly did not help, but even in a general election with 70 percent turnout, they probably could not have overcome this major stumble.

