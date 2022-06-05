Complicated but Judge Gives Man Probation, Time-Served, Pot Use after Petty Thefts

By Mihajla Milovanovic

VENTURA, CA – Joshua James Barmore—who has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions—managed to work a deal out here in Ventura County Superior Court last week after he was charged with a violation of probation after several thefts.

It was a long and somewhat involved process ending with Barmore being released for time-served after months in custody—and the judge agreed to allow him to possess marijuana for his health conditions during eight months of probation.

Barmore’s felonies in the year of 2022 included second degree commercial burglary, and he pleaded guilty to the probation violation.

Judge Bruce A. Young began by addressing Barmore’s violation of probation, beginning to explain that with the accepted guilty plea of VOP, the court made a commitment for 24 months, 16 of them being served in county jail followed by eight months of mandatory supervision.

Judge Young continued to review the court’s determination of Barmore, stating the court assigned him a 35 on the risk assessment scale, considered “high or very high.”

As Judge Young reviewed Barmore’s current time served, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Gray requested Barmore receive additional credit on top of 180 days he has earned already.

District Attorney John Vanarelli then responded to Judge Young, noting there was a negotiated disposition of eight months in jail and eight months out based on his prior record. PD Gray then added that Barmore also struggles with mental health, and marijuana is part of his treatment.

Public Defender Gray continued his argument by explaining that Barmore will accept the $600 fine for the items that were stolen.

Judge Young then stated he “finds a factual basis for the plea on a commitment that I made to Mr. Barmore on April 29, 2022.” PD Gray and Judge Young began to confirm that, with Barmore’s current time served and overall credits, he could be released on mandatory supervision for eight months.

Regarding access to marijuana, Judge Young explained to Barmore that “you may use marijuana with an existing and proof of that to probation of a marijuana recommendation by an appropriate licensed medical person.”

Judge Young then proceeded with addressing Barmore’s misdemeanors including petty theft on March 29, the victim being the Vons supermarket on Main Street in Santa Paula.

DDA Vanarelli requested Barmore plead guilty to petty theft, receiving five days in Ventura County Jail and no probation. Barmore agreed.

Judge Young continued to confirm that Barmore’s five days would run concurrent with his time already served, deeming the five days to have been completed, leaving him with a state restitution fine of $150.

Judge Young then stated the second misdemeanor which occurred three days prior to the petty theft on March 26, in the Santa Paula Smoke Shop.

Barmore pleaded guilty for shoplifting in this case as well, receiving the same $150 state restitution fine and five days in Ventura County Jail which was deemed served as well.

Followed by the two guilty pleas, Judge Young concluded his statements by expressing to Barmore that he is not allowed to enter either of these stores located in Santa Paula and was then remanded to sheriff’s custody to be released on mandatory supervision.