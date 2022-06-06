Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Cynthia Rodriguez RJI Podcast

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Elections, Everyday Injustice, Yolo County
Leave a comment
26 Views
Share:

This podcast was recorded on May 26 in Yolo County, California. RJI’s Global Advisory Council has endorsed Cynthia Rodriguez for Yolo County District Attorney. The election is June 7th.

Cynthia has 40 years of criminal legal experience—both prosecuting and defending cases—giving her an all-encompassing view of the strengths and weaknesses of the justice system. At the Department of Corrections, Cynthia prosecuted misconduct in California prisons. She has served as a deputy public defender, standing up for the Constitutional rights of some of our most vulnerable community members and keeping innocent people free. Cynthia has also served as General Counsel and Deputy Director of Forensic Services at the California Department of Mental Health, where she managed an office of 200 employees with a multi-million-dollar budget.

RJI appreciates the responses Ms. Rodriguez has given to RJI in its candidate questionnaire. We thank her for doing this podcast with us. Vote on June 7th in this race in California.

RJI has endorsed Cynthia Rodriguez for DA.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for