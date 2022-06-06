Cynthia Rodriguez RJI Podcast

This podcast was recorded on May 26 in Yolo County, California. RJI’s Global Advisory Council has endorsed Cynthia Rodriguez for Yolo County District Attorney. The election is June 7th.

Cynthia has 40 years of criminal legal experience—both prosecuting and defending cases—giving her an all-encompassing view of the strengths and weaknesses of the justice system. At the Department of Corrections, Cynthia prosecuted misconduct in California prisons. She has served as a deputy public defender, standing up for the Constitutional rights of some of our most vulnerable community members and keeping innocent people free. Cynthia has also served as General Counsel and Deputy Director of Forensic Services at the California Department of Mental Health, where she managed an office of 200 employees with a multi-million-dollar budget.

RJI appreciates the responses Ms. Rodriguez has given to RJI in its candidate questionnaire. We thank her for doing this podcast with us. Vote on June 7th in this race in California.

