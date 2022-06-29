Davis City Council on Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – The Davis City Council would like to take a moment to acknowledge the recent Supreme Court decision and the impact of that decision.

There is no doubt that abortion access is a controversial and highly emotionally charged topic. Indeed we are witnessing how this decision is, at this moment, both celebrated and protested. However we cannot ignore the broader negative implications of this decision for women and for all marginalized groups.

The strides afforded women, especially women of color, in areas of education, upward mobility, and freedom from domestic abuse are inextricably linked to the right of body autonomy women have enjoyed for 50 years.

Furthermore, at this moment in addition to the fear and despondence felt across the nation by women there is also the creeping dread that other hard fought rights and protections are in danger of being lost. The fear felt among marginalized groups about the security of their place in the world is heavy.

And while we can do little to change the decisions made at the national level we can assure our citizens that we will not criminalize or assist in criminalizing women’s reproductive rights.

We can assure all our citizens that we will always respect all opinions and provide a safe environment for everyone to voice their opinions and live their values. We can assure all our citizens that we will always ensure all our policies never impede the freedom to fully reach all potentials.

Signed:

Gloria Partida, Mayor

Lucas Frerichs, Vice Mayor

Will Arnold, Councilmember

Dan Carson, Councilmember

Josh Chapman, Councilmember