Guest Commentary: A Plea for Comprehensive City Planning

by David Sandino

Davis had a reputation of being a national leader in land use planning. With its current approach, it appears those days are in the rearview mirror. DISC, the proposed development near the Mace overpass and outside the Mace curve, would rezone agricultural land to permit housing and research development in an area with existing traffic problems. Two other developments have been proposed near the Mace Curve and a potential development exists for the land inside the curve. All of these developments affect agricultural lands and are in direct competition for use of the congested roadways. Rather than consider one project at a time based on whatever development is proposed first, a traditional land-use planning approach would be to exam all the projects concurrently and determine what works best based on the city’s current planning needs and after considering all the alternatives. Development would then be allowed as planned and if approved.

Similarly, if there is a desire to expand lands with research zoning, Davis should have considered both existing and other potential areas within the city that permit research development before deciding on DISC. The existing research park in South Davis has significant vacant land and some vacant industrial buildings that are located closer to UC Davis than DISC with reasonable transportation access to highways and the downtown. Under traditional planning paradigms, that land should be used first before Davis elects to develop a new research park on the edge of town on agricultural land. The Nishi project has been approved by the voters for student housing. However, that land met the criteria for research development, close to campus and with transportation access, and might have been approved as such if Davis took a comprehensive approach to city planning.

And while Davis makes these land use decisions, there are external factors at work complicating the results. As predictable as rising temperatures, UC Davis student population and workforce continue to increase, many in the workforce cannot afford to live in Davis adding to traffic congestion and housing woes, and the campus footprint expands west of Highway 113 farther from the downtown. Highway 80 traffic within Davis city limits is frequently stalled, caused sometimes by UC Davis commuters and sometimes just because. This incentivizes drivers to exit Highway 80 onto Davis and nearby county roads, all to the consternation of Davis residents and the frustration of city planning.

The traditional planning method to address these issues is through a comprehensive city-wide planning using the general plan in conjunction with regional transportation efforts. The Davis General Plan was last reviewed as a whole and the city’s planning needs fully considered more than twenty years ago. The city and the university have changed dramatically since then, both growing larger but unable to keep up with housing and transportation demands. To regain Davis’ reputation as a planning leader, it needs to return to its well-proven traditional planning methods rather than the current ad hoc approach it has been on.

David Sandino is a Davis resident and Senior Staff Counsel for the California Department of Water Resources.