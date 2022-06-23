Guest Commentary: Questions for the Yolo Food Bank Board of Directors

by Andrew Newman

I am in receipt of a communication from the Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board of Directors dated June 17, 2022 (see letter further below). The letter was sent to me presumably because I am a donor and not because I have protested the “new direction” the YFB board has taken including the inexplicable change in key management personnel. Here are the questions/observations that immediately came to my mind when I read the letter over the weekend:

A message from Yolo Food Bank Board of Directors

Dear Friends,

We know there’s a desire with many of you for more information about the reasons for our recent leadership change. Unfortunately, because it’s a personnel matter we’re limited in what we can communicate publicly, but I can convey that the Board sees a need for Yolo Food Bank to collaborate more effectively with partners throughout Yolo County to achieve our mission of increasing food and nutrition security, and helping to create an equitable and sustainable local food system. That will be our primary focus moving forward.

We also want you to know that we are listening, learning, and taking action. As has always been the case, your feedback is important and plays a critically important role in helping us to continually improve. For those of you who are questioning YFB’s direction, we hope through the organization’s continuing work and our efforts to keep you informed that we can gain back your confidence and trust.

In the meantime, we want you to know that the steadfast dedication of the Board and staff to our mission and to serving our neighbors in need is as strong as ever. The top current priority for the Board is to identify an interim executive director. We’re very excited about the field of candidates and expect to make an announcement soon. The Board and staff also have been working closely together to ensure that all of our programs continue without disruption, and they have. Another near-term Board priority is to recruit and appoint new Board members who reflect our community and the people we serve, and we look forward to keeping you informed about our progress on that front.

We thank you for your questions and comments, and encourage you to continue providing feedback. We also greatly appreciate your support and look forward to providing more updates about our progress in positioning YFB to even more effectively serve our community.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth Schmitz

Chairperson

Yolo Food Bank Board of Directors