Guest Commentary: Students Angered at Commencement Cancellation, Failure to Plan for Heat

Letter by ASUCD President Radhika Gawde, et al

We, the Associated Students of the University of California, Davis, are disappointed by the administration’s failure to adequately plan for commencement. We share the disappointment experienced by the graduating Class of 2022 and express our support for the students and families that were impacted by this lack of foresight.

We are grateful to the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety for responding immediately to the heat-related health and public safety concerns, and we were glad to see that student safety was prioritized with the cancellation of the event.

However, we are frustrated that more measures were not taken beforehand to account for the high temperatures that were forecasted well in advance and consistent with historical temperatures.

Despite the heat advisory in the area, no shading was provided for graduates or their families. Additionally, the use of the football stadium, a venue with little sun protection, was clearly not an ideal choice for an outdoor ceremony in June. Many of these concerns were brought up by students in a change.org petition several months ago, without any action from the university.

While we recognize that the increasing COVID positivity rates needed to be taken into account, masking during an indoor ceremony would have been a safer option for all attendees, in comparison to an outside ceremony, given the forecasted heat concerns. Chancellor Gary S. May’s decision to pivot to a “UC Davis” commencement, instead of college commencement, to place more emphasis on our institution as a whole, is insufficient reason for the over thirty-five medical emergencies and six hospitalizations that occurred that were easily avoidable had campus administration planned for an indoor ceremony3. No commencement should lead to hospitalization or medical emergencies.

We are also disappointed in the planning and execution of the ceremony; the decision to combine six indoor ceremonies into three outdoor ceremonies was poorly implemented. Graduates and their families were asked to arrive at the venue gates at 6:00am, head to the stadium at 7:00am, and begin the ceremony at 8:00am, such that graduates could begin walking by 9:00am in order to account for the heat. However, graduates and their families only entered the stadium at 8:00am, delaying the ceremony for two hours with the ceremony beginning at 9:15am. This complete lack of organization led to confusion and frustration among the graduates and their families.

Chancellor Gary S. May and Provost Mary Croughan’s invitation to the numerous students who did not get to walk to return with their families for a separate ceremony this Sunday is insufficient. Many families and graduates are unable to attend this ceremony as many had flights scheduled immediately following today’s ceremony.

We urge University Administration to take the following actions to ameliorate this situation:

Relocate the commencement ceremonies occurring on Saturday and Sunday to indoor venues to prevent further medical emergencies and hospitalizations, and to allow all graduates the opportunity to walk in the upcoming two ceremonies Collaborate with student leaders for the planning process for the two remaining commencement ceremonies Accommodate those who were unable to walk at today’s ceremony at both Saturday and Sunday’s ceremony, in addition to the special ceremony on Sunday Provide a virtual commencement option Provide a partial or complete monetary reimbursement for the caps and gowns and/or travel expenses of students who were unable to walk, as well as any medical costs for those who have been hospitalized as a result of heat-related illnesses Receive input and feedback from students and student leaders regarding the conceptualization, planning, and implementation of the 2022-2023 commencement ceremony

Sincerely,

ASUCD President Radhika Gawde

ASUCD Vice President Joseph Eden

ASUCD External Affairs Vice President Shruti Adusumilli

