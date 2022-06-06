International Defendant Denied Request for Relocation to Israel during Pretrial

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – Shay Linetski’s request last Friday to return to Israel and appear via Zoom for his pretrial hearings in Yolo County Superior Court was denied by Judge Tom Dyer.

Linetski has been charged with multiple felonies, including assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, infliction of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and an enhancement with a prior felony conviction.

Deputy District Attorney Jose Gustavo Figueroa was very opposed to the relocation request, noting, “I would object to that. This case involves domestic violence—it’s a serious charge. The circumstances are quite serious.”

In addition, he said he was unaware that Linetski was international and “he’s already difficult to find as it is” because he is traveling and living in a recreational vehicle.

Defense Attorney Angel Sanchez confirmed Linetski is, in fact, in a RV. and county laws do not allow him to park for longer than 72 hours.



Sanchez argued “in Israel he has a job to go back to, family and support that will make sure that he stays on top of all the court appearances and maintains contact with our office.”

After hearing both sides, Judge Dyer said “for today I am going to deny the request for relocation. I think this case needs to be set for a preliminary hearing soon.”

After Judge Dyer announced they were going off the record, Linetski’s interpreter relayed Linetski’s statement, “I don’t have a place to live” which Judge Dyer shut down immediately and moved onto the next case.

The preliminary hearing for Linetski’s case will take place on June 28.