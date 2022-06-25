Judge Finds Man Must Stand Trial for Assault after Alleged Dispute Over Cell Phone

By Cheyenne Galloway

MODESTO, CA – Casey Ledoux, charged with assault likely to produce bodily harm and robbery, had his preliminary hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court Thursday—the judge ultimately set a trial schedule.

The district attorney called to the stand a Modesto Police Dept. officer, who said he arrived at the scene of the reported assault at 6:45 a.m. earlier this month, June 6.

The officer testified he saw the alleged victim, who was sitting in a parking lot. The victim explained that he and Ledoux had gotten into a dispute over his cell phone.

The accused had blamed the victim for stealing a cell phone from him. At some point during the argument, the victim tried to leave.

However, as he tried to leave, Ledoux allegedly struck him with a six-foot-long metal object that appeared to be folded in half. The accused reportedly then took the cell phone from the victim.

According to the victim, Ledoux struck him approximately four times on the back and legs. The officer said he noted several cuts on the victim’s back and legs.

After the initial questioning, the victim positively identified that Ledoux—who at that point was standing across the street—was the person who attacked him with a metal object.

Due to the limited evidence regarding who owned the cell phone that initiated the dispute, a holding order was issued on Count 2, robbery, by the judge.

Ledoux must face the assault charge at trial. His arraignment will be July 7.