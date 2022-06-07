Judge, Prosecution Agree with Public Defender Who Demands Client Not be Held In Pretrial Custody for ‘Quarantine’ – Prelim Set

By Mansour Taleb-Ahmed

OAKLAND, CA – During a preliminary hearing here in Alameda County Superior Court late last week, the public defender for Charles Randall Carpenelli—facing arson charges—asked why his client was being held in jail.

The prosecutor said they were ready to proceed, but understood Carpenelli is in quarantine. Additionally, counsel demanded the court “find good cause and continue the matter, I guess we will be day to day at this point.”

The defense argued Carpenelli must be released and that “ Mr. Carpenelli’s car is in quarantine, it has nothing to do with personal health status.”



The PD noted, “Under People v. Standish 2006 38 Cal.4, there are only six possible ways that the defendant can still be held in custody, and quarantine is not one of them.”

The prosecution submitted to the motion made by the public defender to move the case forward, and Judge Colin Bowell decided to send the case to a preliminary hearing.

