Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Rejects Family Pleas, Issues Warrant and Sets $175,000 Bail for Accused

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
123 Views
Share:


By Alexander Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA – A defense attorney here in Alameda County Superior Court this week asked a judge to hold off on issuing a warrant so family members can intervene where the accused is facing some sort of health issue—but the judge still issued the warrant.

Sara Moore is charged with willful cruelty to a child and evading a police officer, both felonies. She was previously out of custody on her own recognizance but Thursday Judge Colin Bowen issued a bench warrant for what the judge described as “some concerns.”

Defense Attorney Jennie Otis asked the judge to hold off on the warrant for two weeks, giving Moore’s aunt and sister time to intervene and get Moore “help.”

“I have no problem with her aunt. I have no problem with her sister, those are good people. The issue is Ms. Moore,” said Bowen.

The judge acknowledged the “valiant efforts” made by all family members who were at a previous hearing—the sister addressed the court about the possible health issue.

Bowen officially revoked OR for Moore and set bail at $175,000. “Ms. Moore is sick, she needs help and that is what we are trying to do,” said defense counsel Otis.

Bowen interrupted, noting, “As you saw, I took a great deal of care with this, I am aware of what you’re saying. I remember this and am sensitive to the fact. I don’t take this lightly but I think this is something that is appropriate,” said Judge Bowen about his decision.

The judge also mentioned that he took the time to speak with family members despite Otis not wanting him to talk to one of the family members.

The court did not indicate when the next hearing will occur.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for