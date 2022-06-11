Judge Rejects Family Pleas, Issues Warrant and Sets $175,000 Bail for Accused



By Alexander Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA – A defense attorney here in Alameda County Superior Court this week asked a judge to hold off on issuing a warrant so family members can intervene where the accused is facing some sort of health issue—but the judge still issued the warrant.

Sara Moore is charged with willful cruelty to a child and evading a police officer, both felonies. She was previously out of custody on her own recognizance but Thursday Judge Colin Bowen issued a bench warrant for what the judge described as “some concerns.”

Defense Attorney Jennie Otis asked the judge to hold off on the warrant for two weeks, giving Moore’s aunt and sister time to intervene and get Moore “help.”



“I have no problem with her aunt. I have no problem with her sister, those are good people. The issue is Ms. Moore,” said Bowen.

The judge acknowledged the “valiant efforts” made by all family members who were at a previous hearing—the sister addressed the court about the possible health issue.

Bowen officially revoked OR for Moore and set bail at $175,000. “Ms. Moore is sick, she needs help and that is what we are trying to do,” said defense counsel Otis.

Bowen interrupted, noting, “As you saw, I took a great deal of care with this, I am aware of what you’re saying. I remember this and am sensitive to the fact. I don’t take this lightly but I think this is something that is appropriate,” said Judge Bowen about his decision.

The judge also mentioned that he took the time to speak with family members despite Otis not wanting him to talk to one of the family members.

The court did not indicate when the next hearing will occur.