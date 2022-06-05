Letter: Provenza’s DA Endorsement Ignores Important Facts

By Scott Steward

Supervisor Jim Provenza recently endorsed Jeff Reisig’s environmental law enforcement credentials. I believe the record is unclear as to how sincere Reisig is about environmental and worker safety law enforcement.

Reisig is the Vice President of the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA.) The Association misappropriated $3 million in environmental regulation and worker safety settlement money, spending the money on general fund expenses (reported widely.) The misappropriation has been referred to the State Attorney’s office. The misuse of funds was widely reported including in the Vanguard on January 15 of 2021: “District Attorney Group Misuses Nearly $3 Million in Restricted Funds, Audit Finds.”

CDAA expenses include aggressive lobbying against evidence-based laws passed by Californians and Yolo County residents. The laws opposed by the CDAA reduce sentencing (Prop 47, Yolo approved 61%) and increase chances of parole (Prop 57, approved 68%).

I am a member of the grassroots Yolo Climate Emergency Coalition and I appreciate the support the Yolo Board of Supervisors has provided to climate action initiatives. However, I cannot reconcile the misappropriation of $3 million dollars of settlement fees, earmarked for the prosecution and programs, for environmental and worker safety law enforcement, with someone who is said to be pro-environment.

Scott Steward is a Davis resident