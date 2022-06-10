Letter: Voter Turnout Understated by 80%.

Breaking News
A first hand report from an Election Observer.

By Alan Hirsch

I know all this as I was election observer at the Yolo County offices in Woodland—and I want to correct some misinformation.

Many have commented on low turnout as of vote count Tuesday Night. In fact, turnout  has  been understated by 80%.

However, on Tuesday night  saw I saw with my own eye many, many trays  of uncounted mail ballots collected in drop boxes that day. I watched as they were put into secure storage to be later signature verified and tabulated by race. This was because the county election crew had already put in a 15-hour day—my wife, an election worker at the ARC,  started at 6am and was not home until after 9pm.

The next day, Wednesday, the PM Yolo County election office reported a count of those unopened envelope put into storage that night: 22,209.  And this is not the end—mail ballots, if postmarked by Election Day can be received for another couple days.

Compare that with votes fully tabulated and reported out Tuesday night—28,045. A number on a report I walked away from the Woodland County Election Office with that night. This number was ONLY the number of mail-in ballots receive by Monday—by mail or drop boxes—PLUS all voting in person on election day.

This means the percent turnout number talked about on Wednesday was understated by at least 80%.  Hot news can be wrong.

Alan Hirsch is a Davis Resident.

Source: https://twitter.com/YoloCoACE/status/1534992870184132609

