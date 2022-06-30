Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Lucas Frerichs Named Mayor; Will Arnold Vice Mayor

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City Council, City of Davis
Leave a comment
98 Views
Share:
Will Arnold is now Vice Mayor

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA  – The City of Davis announced today that the Davis City Council appointed Councilmember for District 3 Lucas Frerichs as the next mayor of Davis and Councilmember for District 2 Will Arnold as vice mayor. Both Frerichs and Arnold will be seated in their new roles at the July 5 City Council meeting and appreciations to Gloria Partida will be conveyed for her tenure as mayor.

The council will discuss at a future meeting (anticipated for July 19) the process options for filling the Council District 3 seat once it becomes vacant to serve out the remainder of Frerichs’ term when he becomes the District 2 Yolo County Supervisor in January 2023. The council will appoint a new mayor and vice mayor after his transition.

In fall of 2019, the City converted from an at-large election system for City Councilmembers to a by-district system. In November 2020, elections in Districts 2, 3, and 5 took place. In November 2022, elections in Districts 1 and 4 will take place, completing the full transition to district-based elections.

In the district election system, the City is divided into five, separate geographic districts. Each councilmember is elected by the registered voters in the district where the councilmember resides. Voters do not vote for candidates outside their districts. To see the District City Map, visit: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-clerk/elections/district-elections.

Current council districts are represented by:

  • District 1: Councilmember Dan Carson (elected at-large; term ends 2022)
  • District 2: Councilmember Will Arnold (elected by district; term ends 2024)
  • District 3: Mayor Lucas Frerichs (elected by district; term ends 2024)
  • District 4: Councilmember Gloria Partida (elected at-large; term ends 2022)
  • District 5 Councilmember Josh Chapman (elected by district; term ends 2024)

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for