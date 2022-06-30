Lucas Frerichs Named Mayor; Will Arnold Vice Mayor

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – The City of Davis announced today that the Davis City Council appointed Councilmember for District 3 Lucas Frerichs as the next mayor of Davis and Councilmember for District 2 Will Arnold as vice mayor. Both Frerichs and Arnold will be seated in their new roles at the July 5 City Council meeting and appreciations to Gloria Partida will be conveyed for her tenure as mayor.

The council will discuss at a future meeting (anticipated for July 19) the process options for filling the Council District 3 seat once it becomes vacant to serve out the remainder of Frerichs’ term when he becomes the District 2 Yolo County Supervisor in January 2023. The council will appoint a new mayor and vice mayor after his transition.

In fall of 2019, the City converted from an at-large election system for City Councilmembers to a by-district system. In November 2020, elections in Districts 2, 3, and 5 took place. In November 2022, elections in Districts 1 and 4 will take place, completing the full transition to district-based elections.

In the district election system, the City is divided into five, separate geographic districts. Each councilmember is elected by the registered voters in the district where the councilmember resides. Voters do not vote for candidates outside their districts. To see the District City Map, visit: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-clerk/elections/district-elections.

