Man Begs for Release, Claims He’s ‘Changed’ – Judge Denies Request

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – Yovani German Quezada – who’s been in prison since a 2012 conviction – appeared in custody this week in Yolo County Superior Court, and asked to explain why he believes he should be eligible for release.

The judge denied the request by Quezada, who, in his plea, referred to both the 8th Amendment and the 1987 U.S. Supreme Court case, United States v. Salerno to support his request.

Back in 2011, Quezada was charged with numerous felonies regarding criminal street gang activity, the use of firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, and attempted murder. He has been in custody since he was found guilty by a jury in 2012 and given a 20 year sentence.

In the hearing, Quezada’s defense counsel asked Judge Tom Dyer if his client could address the court even though he is aware he is presently not eligible for bail.

In opening, Quezada said, “I am requesting bail or OR (own recognizance release with no bail) because I do not pose a physical threat or danger to the community, have no previous criminal record as an adult, and I have strong ties to the community such as my wife, child and family.”

He added he has access to employment from family and friends and noted he submitted documents which, “stated my criminal personality is low, anger is low, support for my family is high as you can see they showed up for me.”

He argued keeping a person in jail out of fear they are dangerous violates the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and claimed “the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a practice in U.S. v. Salerno in 1987.”

He promised he will avoid contact with witnesses or victims, will report regularly to any law enforcement officer, will maintain employment and is happy to be on house arrest under supervision of a designated person.

Directly addressing Judge Dyer he said, “I ask you your honor that you will bless me with being with my wife and child and my family. I ask your honor for your consideration. I know I qualify and I submitted everything I can to show that I have changed.”

As his emotions got high, he stressed “I am here to show you that I am not the same individual as I once was as a young kid. I am a grown man now and I would like to have this opportunity to spend this (time) with my family.”

In closing he said “I realize there is more to life than just being behind the walls and I know my future ain’t behind the walls. I thank you for allowing me to be here and show my side.”

Judge Dyer then thanked him for sharing, but informed him that regardless, he will not be released and will remain in custody. The next status hearing for his case will be on July 14.