Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge Represents Self – Judge Can’t Find Accused’s Motions

By Amy Berberyan

RIVERSIDE, CA – Pro per accused Tyrone Gee—representing himself on felony attempted murder charges—returned to Riverside County Superior Court last Friday to discuss motions, but apparently Judge Jorge Hernandez did not have access to them.

Judge Hernandez informed Gee that he had received notice of a motion Gee filed on March 23, but not any new motions.

“Your investigator had indicated that he had not filed those motions to court,” said Judge Hernandez. “Instead, he went and he delivered them to the District Attorney’s Office. Those motions were never filed with me.”

Gee claimed that he filed and “mailed off” two other motions unrelated to the ones his private investigator received. Judge Hernandez said he had yet to receive those, since the pro per accused mailed them only three days ago.



Judge Hernandez did, however, receive a phone call from the pay panel, which wanted him to “make the finding that [Gee] is indigent.” He explained it is necessary for him to find Gee indigent so that the accused could receive the services he asked for; he did so.

At this point, Judge Hernandez said that the pay panel must have received something because, the judge surmised, they would not have requested this of him otherwise.

“As soon as the pay panel says that they will pay for it,” he said, “then I will issue an order releasing those items [for forensic testing] to your investigator for transport to whatever facility has agreed to test.”

Judge Hernandez asked Gee to return on June 14 to discuss motion results, as this would give time for the mailed motions to reach him.

June 17 was set as a tentative trial date, though Judge Hernandez was unsure if this was enough time for Gee to get all the evidence he wanted ready.