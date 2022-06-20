Man Facing Major Firearms Charges Called Significant Public Safety Risk, Denied Pretrial Release

By Matthew Torres

WOODLAND, CA – Darius Jerome Mason’s request for pretrial release on his own recognizance was denied here in Yolo County Superior Court late last week because the court considered him a significant risk to public safety.

Mason is charged with possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony, possession of ammunition by person prohibited from owning, and two counts of importation of a large capacity magazine, all felonies.

Through his appointed counsel, Deputy Public Defender Eric Dacayanan, Mason requested release on supervised own recognizance (SOR) because of a potential job opportunity in Alaska that would require him to leave in a few days.

PD Dacayanan advocated for his release, noting the job opportunity would remove him from his home which she stated was in a “high crime area” as well as the other poor influences around him.

Mason also said he believes he could afford bail from $10,000 to $15,000.

When Judge David Reed asked for Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hayes’ comments, she swiftly argued against his release.

After charging she finds Mason to be a significant risk to public safety, she recounted his recent release from prison where he served for 13 years and eight months. She added he has only been out for less than a year before being charged with a violation of probation and new charges.

Moreover, she noted although the employment in Alaska would be a great opportunity, the additional challenges supervising him across state lines outweigh the potential benefits because he has already failed supervision.

Regarding bail, DDA Hayes requested his bail be set at $50,000 for this new case and a $65,000 bail for the violation of probation. A total of $115,000.

Judge Reed denied the request for SOR and deferred to the bail amounts set by the prosecution.

Mason, who remains in custody, has his next court date June 30.