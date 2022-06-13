Man Gives Judge Movie Recommendation after Getting Three-Year Sentence

By Taylor Smith

WOODLAND, CA – An easygoing Jeffery Edwards had a friendly conversation with Judge Dave Rosenberg here in Yolo County Superior Court Friday, even after receiving a three-year sentence from the judge.

After collecting a variety of charges—including domestic battery, unauthorized vehicle use, false imprisonment, and several violations of probation—Edwards showed up for his sentencing with an agreeable composure.

With four open cases, the judge wasted no time getting started with the sentencing.

He began by declining the initial request for probation and instead gave him a term to be served in county jail for his felony of theft/unauthorized vehicle use.

The judge then decided on sentences for his false imprisonment with force and violence, as well as his failure to appear in court for a felony.

Fortunately for the accused, it was determined that these sentences will run concurrently with the first.

In total, Edwards received three years in county jail with 388 days of credit for time he’s already been in jail. These three years will be split 548 days in custody and 547 days in mandatory supervision with extensive terms.

Upon closing the hearing, Rosenberg received some final comments from the accused.

Edwards offered an apology for not showing in court, and explained “my pops passed so I had no idea how they were going to take it, but I thank you for granting me that.”

Judge Rosenberg seemed to understand and gave his sympathy because the failure resulted in an extra year to his sentence.

Edwards then said to him, “I got a movie to suggest for you. It’s called ‘Life’ and I want you to watch it…I think you would love it.”

“Life” is a story of two people who are wrongfully convicted for murder and make lifelong friends in prison—an interesting movie to recommend as Edwards was being sent into custody.

Rosenberg said he had never heard of it, and recalled that “the last movie I saw was ‘My Cousin Vinny’—is it better than that?”

Edwards agreed that that was a great film as well and thanked the judge for his time.