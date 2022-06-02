Man in Theft Case Remains in Custody until Sentencing, Another Case Settles for 2 Months Jail Time 

By Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – In a Yolo County Superior Court session Tuesday morning, one man accused of felony theft was denied release on his own recognizance (OR) without bail, while another individual pleaded to a false personation charge and ordered jailed for two months in Yolo County Jail.

In the first court hearing, Timothy Coutee appeared in court for a sentencing hearing represented by Yolo County Deputy Public Defender John Sage, appearing for Yolo Public Defender Richard Van Zandt.



The accused Coutee previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of a vehicle with a prior felony conviction and is awaiting final sentencing.

PD Sage asked Judge Tom Dyer to release Coutee on OR for two weeks, so that the accused could get his personal affairs in order back in his home in Sutter County. Sage also stated the accused would be willing to comply with the orders of the Yolo County Court.

Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin asked Judge Dyer to oppose the OR release, to which Judge Dyer agreed, stating that “I do not recall this being brought up the last court appearance for defendant Coutee.”

Adding to the discussion, Yolo Deputy Probation Officer Arthur Arustamyan said there is an outstanding case where Coutee is serving a three-year local commitment transferred to Sutter County, and that would require resentencing that was not addressed in the previous plea agreement. Officer Arustamyan asked both parties to address it within the plea agreement.

Judge Dyer set the next hearing date for June 13 for sentencing. Coutee will be in custody until then.

In the second court hearing, Giselle Madueno appeared in a pre-hearing conference with her defense attorney, Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan.

Madueno faces eight felony charges, including false personation, three counts of falsifying a check, and one count of possession of counterfeit items charges.

Madueno pleaded no contest to the four counts of false personation as misdemeanors and was sentenced to 64 days in Yolo County Jail, and 12 months of informal probation.

