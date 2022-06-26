Man Waives Right to Early Sentencing – Hopes to Get Married Before Prison Sentence

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – Blaze Henderson waived his right to early sentencing to a probation violation here Friday in the Yolo County Superior Court, requesting that it be pushed out three months so he can get married before going to prison.

He got the extra time, although his honeymoon maybe a bit shorter than he requested.

Henderson has accumulated a few cases since 2019, including accusations of unlawful possessions of a concealed weapon (a shuriken) and paraphernalia, a terrorist threat, drawing of firearm, assault by force, corporal injury, and violations of probation.

Judge Peter M. Williams stated that before anything else, there needs to be an arraignment on one of the cases in which Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzales stated his client was pleading not guilty.

Afterwards. Judge Williams presented second case regarding a felony for possession of the concealed weapon/shuriken and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

More specifically, this case was scheduled for a prehearing conference and a “potential preliminary hearing this afternoon,” according to the judge.

But DPD Jose Gonzalez explained that a resolution was reached, noting, “Henderson is going to be admitting a probation violation in CR-19-4536 (involving two felony charges for corporal injury and assault by force), he will be sentenced in that case to the middle term of three years.”

In addition, PD Gonzales said other charges were to be dismissed.

PD Gonzales then said, “My request to your honor is that we take his admission today and that we continue the matter for sentencing in three months.”

Judge Williams said this seemed understandable but first asked Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo her opinion.

DDA Palumbo argued, “the people would be opposed to putting sentencing out for three months… we would ask to put sentencing on in the normal course which would be, if he waives time, eight weeks.”

Her reasoning was so he can be transferred and not remain in the local jail.

Judge Williams, wanting to clarify, asked “what is the difference between Henderson being in our local jail versus CDCR for an extra month?”

The DDA responded, “What’s the reason for him to be here for 12 weeks awaiting sentencing on a violation of probation?”

PD Gonzales said Henderson lives locally with his partner “who is struggling through some things” and thus, he would like to remain local “to take care of some stuff before he has to go off to prison”

Judge Williams, after hearing both sides, said “I am going to split the difference and set it out somewhere between a month and a half and a month and two months.”

Henderson admitted to violating probation, resulting in the agreed upon sentencing of three years in state prison, with other cases being dismissed or terminated.

Henderson said he waived his right to a sooner sentencing because “I wanted it to be set out for so long because I was trying to get married before being sent to prison.”

Judge Williams responded, “your timing is bad Mr. Henderson… I guess that’s about all I can say.”

Sentencing for Henderson will take place on Aug. 17 in the morning.