Marilyn Mosby Gets Major Endorsement in Bid for 3rd Term as Baltimore State’s Attorney

By Jaanvi Kaur

BALTIMORE, MD –Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, endorsed Marilyn Mosby in her third term attempt to be Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney – in a video posted on social media, Braveboy acknowledged her professional agreement with Mosby on many issues including ghost guns, hate crime policies and victim’s rights.

“I am proud to stand with my colleague and friend, Marilyn Mosby, in her bid for a third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Marilyn has distinguished herself as tireless champion for the people of Baltimore City and her advocacy in Annapolis has made significant progressive change that has benefitted the entire state,” said Braveboy.

“There is no better person with the vision, character, and experience to serve as State’s Attorney for Baltimore and she has my full support,” Braveboy added.

“I truly appreciate the support of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Aisha Braveboy. We have worked together on many significant issues and as one of the few female State’s Attorneys in this state and country, she knows how important it is to have strong women in elected office. I look forward to working with Aisha for many years to come as we continue to bring change to the criminal justice system,” stated Mosby.

Braveboy is currently in her first term as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. Her role places her as the top law enforcement officer in the country, with the responsibility for the safety and security of over one million residents.

Braveboy has created several new units in her office to more effectively address criminal justice concerns. The Public Integrity Unit prioritizes topics like police misconduct, the excessive use of force by officers, and corruption cases. Another unit, the Conviction and Sentencing Unit, the only unit of this kind in the state of Maryland, reviews instances where there are concerns or doubts regarding a sentence that has been decided on.

Braveboy is increasing diversion opportunities, implementing a human trafficking diversion program that diverts eligible offenders and gives them the benefit of services. Her “Back-On-Track” program, which focuses on giving first-time felony drug offenders a second opportunity, has nearly doubled in its number of participants.