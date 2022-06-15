Breaking News
Repeat Pimping Offender Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison, Possible Restitution for Multiple Victims

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – At his sentencing here in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday, Erasmo Santiago was ordered to state prison and informed of the possible restitutions that many of his victims are entitled to receive.

Santiago was arrested for the third time for felony pimping in 2021, after being found using his abandoned business for prostitution in the City of Oxnard.

The court accepted a guilty plea on May 10 of this year, with Santiago pleading to the two counts of felony pimping.

Santiago was sentenced to a total fixed determinate term of four years in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It was noted by Judge Bruce Young the accused has accumulated a total of 377 days of in-custody credits.

Also based on his custody period, the judge found Santiago to have “limited ability to pay fines and fees for himself” because he has no source of income. Santiago was ordered to pay $300 in state restitution fine.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to a number of victims (in case they decide to make a claim) whose names are mentioned in initials due to the nature of his charges. There are seven potential victims who are entitled to restitution from Santiago.

The judge also provided a criminal protective order for AR for a period of 10 years.

