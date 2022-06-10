Round Up: Statements Coming in from Various DA’s Races

Pete Hardin Concedes in Orange County

On Wednesday, Pete Hardin conceded defeat in his race to unseat Todd Spitzer in Orange County.

“While votes are still being counted, it appears our effort to bring reform to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will not be successful,” said former Marine Judge Advocate Pete Hardin. “As a first time candidate in one of the most populous counties in the country, I always knew that this was going to be an uphill battle. I am forever grateful to our staff, volunteers and supporters, all of whom were undeterred by the odds and welcomed the opportunity to offer Orange County a modern approach based on facts rather than fear.

“We may have been unsuccessful at the ballot box, but our movement for reform and integrity very successfully injected commonsense and dignity into difficult conversations that transcend crime, victimization, race, and justice. We are disappointed by this outcome, but so grateful to have had the opportunity to share our vision for a safer and more just Orange County.”

Cynthia Rodriguez Concedes in Yolo County

In a message to her supporters, Cynthia Rodriguez, who was defeated by Jeff Reisig, said the following:

“This journey has been a long and windy road, and I know this was never about just me.

“Together we worked extremely hard and fought for what we believed in.

“We could not have done this without the volunteers who donated their time and the Yolo County residents who shared in our vision of what our District Attorney’s Office should look like.

“Although we did not win this time, I cannot express the amount of gratitude I have for everyone who voted for a more just, more fair, and more compassionate criminal justice system.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and I promise to continue giving back to my community in every way I can.”

Sajid Khan Trails in Santa Clara County

On Wednesday, DA Candidate Sajid Khan, trailing Jeff Rosen in the DA’s race, put out the following:

“I’m thankful for everyone’s messages of affirmation and support and for this collective of solus that continues to show love and show up for our liberation.

“Although the first results are disappointing and while we wait for the final tally—regardless of the outcome—I’m so proud of the people-powered, truth-telling campaign we ran, the critical issues we raised, the groundbreaking ideas we generated, the marginalized voices and forgotten lived experiences we uplifted and honored, and the diverse, grassroots support we earned.

“Simply put, I feel grateful, proud, loved, partnered with, unapologetic, energized and resilient.”