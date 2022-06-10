Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sacramento ‘Community Care First Coalition’ Urges County to Realign Budget Considerations

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
24 Views
Share:

By Mihajla Milovanovic

SACRAMENTO, CA – Community Care First Coalition demanded this week at a news conference that the County of Sacramento create racial and health equality throughout the county budget process, centering “impacted voices and diminishing systemic harms.”

In the past months, the organization said it interviewed more than “100 community members, primarily individuals who are or have been incarcerated in Sacramento County jails and who are unhoused, to create informed budget demands that urge county decision-makers” to prioritize investments.

More specifically, the areas they believe the county budget should consider include access to primary, preventive, and behavioral health care, non-law enforcement emergency and crisis response, community connected care, social determinants of health, strengthening public defense and legal support and government accountability and transparency.

Within the outlined budget demands that can be found at the link they provided, there are various key points highlighted. The main ones involve immediate response centers for mental health, funding for public defense, and investments in publicly-owned housing.

The speakers at the conference included people from other organizations involving the legal system and other non-profit community organizations throughout Sacramento.

In regard to the incarceration system, one of the speakers, Lynn Berkley-Baskin from the Justice2Jobs Coalition, said, “Our hope is waning. There was hope with a Board that declared racism a public health crisis, a new CEO, a new Public Safety Deputy CEO and lawsuits holding the County accountable. Now, we’re seeing the truth—a return to supporting outdated approaches that produce harm to people and neighborhoods already impacted by racism and poverty.”

Keyan Bliss, from the Anti Police-Terror Project added, “We cannot afford to continue down the path of status quo budgeting in Sacramento County. Instead of pouring money into failed law enforcement and incarceration policies, our Board of Supervisors should prioritize access to preventative and community-based care, permanent housing, and desperately needed public defense and legal support.”

Other scheduled speakers included Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, Decarcerate Sacramento; Corrine McIntosh Sako, Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Community Mental Health Advocate; Henry Ortiz, Community Healers; Nia Moore Weathers, Youth Forward; and Gloria Wadud, Sacramento ACT Board Member.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Mihajla is a third year undergraduate student at the University of Southern California. She is pursing a major in Spanish and a minor in Immigration law. After graduation, she plans to go to law school and become an immigration lawyer.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for