San Francisco Police Chief Condemns Action of Officer Arrested for Fraud in Fake Insurance Claims 

By Tommy Nguyen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Earlier this week, San Francisco Police Dept. Internal Affairs announced the arrest of a current officer after a lengthy investigation into an incident involving fraud.

Officer Adam Eatia, a 15-year veteran of the SFPD, was charged with grand theft by false pretenses, insurance fraud and identity theft.

“The actions of this SFPD member violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

He added, “As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that this incident detracts from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day.”

In August 2019, the investigators from SFPD’s Internal Affairs Division were notified of an incident involving fraud related to a vehicle damaged in a traffic collision.

An investigation was then conducted, said SFPD, establishing Eatia committed theft by false pretense when he represented that the damaged vehicle was not insured and took the money from the victim as compensation for the damage while off duty.

Records show Eatia also made fraudulent attempts to apply for and make insurance claims for the vehicle from his insurance company. Additionally, he impersonated an SFPD sergeant on the application for insurance, alleged SFPD.

As a result, SFPD said Eatia took $49,000 from the friend who was involved in the accident that totaled the car, and $36,000 paid by Allstate Insurance Company for the insurance claim filed under his fellow officer’s name without consent.

In September 2021, SFPD said Eatia was “disarmed” and transferred to an assignment with no public contact during the investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Eatia on June 22. Two days later, he voluntarily surrendered himself at the San Francisco County Jail and was released on $40,000 bail with arraignment set for July 25.