SF Announces Legal Allegiance for Reproductive Rights to Provide Pro Bono Legal Help If Roe v. Wade Overturned by SCOTUS

By Hannah Adams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office and Bar Association of San Francisco have announced the “Legal Allegiance for Reproductive Rights” – more than 20 major law firms that will provide pro bono services to medical teams, pregnant individuals and supporters if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Mary McNamara, the BASF President, from Swanson & McNamara LLP, created LARR with other community members, including City Attorney David Chiu, Executive Director and General Counsel Yolanda Jackson, BASF Treasurer and Arnold & Porter partner Teresa Johnson and Dr. Michael Schrader, President of the San Francisco and Marin Medical Society.

Speakers announcing the alliance this week said LARR is a “clear reflection” of San Franciscan sentiments on the status of Roe v. Wade. 

Since the draft SCOTUS ruling was leaked in May, hundreds of San Francisco residents have taken to the streets in protests. Bearing homemade signs, the protestors expressed solidarity for those at risk and frustration of having abortion rights at stake.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, 26 states could immediately ban or significantly limit abortions, said LARR. In that event, California would become the closest no-ban state for millions of people.

Firms that have joined the alliance include Swanson & McNamara LLP; ARGUEDAS, CASSMAN & HEADLEY, LLP; Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP; BraunHagey & Borden LLP; Clarence Dyer &  Cohen LLP; Conrad | Metlitzky | Kane LLP; Crowell & Moring LLP; Durie Tangri LLP; Farella Braun + Martel LLP; Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP; Hanson Bridgett LLP; Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP; Lewis & Llewellyn LLP; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP; Moeel Lah Fakhoury LLP; Morrison Foerster; Nassiri & Jung LLP; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ramsey & Ehrlich LLP; Rogers Joseph O’Donnell and  Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

