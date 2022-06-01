Sister of Murder Victim Scolds Perpetrator in Court for Doing ‘Satan’s Work’

By Anna Olsen

ALAMEDA, CA – Elton Lee Flenaugh was sentenced here Friday in Alameda County Superior Court to a total term of 17 years in state prison for the murder of Brianna Ford.

Brianna’s mother, father and sister each had the opportunity to address Flenaugh directly before his sentence was revealed.

A high-speed police car chase on Dec. 27, 2012, resulted in a collision that killed 21-year-old Brianna Ford and severely injured three other passengers.

According to prosecuting attorney Stacie Pettigrew, this was not the first time Flenaugh had been involved in a high-speed chase.

Brianna’s mother had difficulty holding back tears as she spoke to the court about her daughter, stating, if Brianna were here, she “would say that she forgives him because she was a forgiving soul and beautiful person.”

The Ford family’s religious beliefs became clear as Brianna’s mother continued her testimony.

Brianna “would say thank you because she got to meet God face to face. He [Flenaugh] will be judged and my daughter will be there. What you are getting is nothing compared to what you deserve, but justice will be done later on in life.”

Brianna’s father spoke next, expressing resentment for the way in which the justice system handled the case.

“This system has failed me and my family. He is going to be back here again if he ever gets out, his record shows. This guy will be back, one way or the other,” the father said.

Brianna’s father made sure to address Flenaugh directly before leaving the stand – “You are a fraud. You are a cold ass person. You have no remorse.”

Brianna’s sister spoke last, emphasizing how her religious beliefs have helped during the grieving process.

“We know she is in the kingdom of Heaven right now and we are so grateful that we will be able to meet her again. I pray that you find God. I pray that you find Christ. I pray that you come to an understanding that you have been doing Satan’s work and that he led you to do those actions that night,” she said.

After each statement was given, Judge Kevin Murphy revealed Flenaugh’s sentence—a total term of 17 years in state prison.

