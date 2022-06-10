Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

‘Survived and Punished’ Volunteer Project Report Highlights Systemic Oppression in the LGBT Community

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
16 Views
Share:

By Alexander Ramirez

DETROIT, MI – Pride month is a time for many people to not only celebrate movements and progress made in the LGBT community but also bring attention to problems or systems of oppression the community still faces today.

The Survived and Punished Volunteer Project aims to do just that with its 42-page report highlighting examples of disproportionate punishment for those in the queer, trans, and gender-nonconforming community affected by domestic and/or sexual violence.

“Trans, queer, and gender-nonconforming people, particularly survivors of sexual and domestic violence, are systematically criminalized and significantly overrepresented in the criminal legal system,” according to the report.

“Punished by Design: The Criminalization of Trans and Queer Incarcerated Services” details this criminalization and overrepresentation.

Along with definitions for terms used in the LGBT community and throughout the report, there are also case studies and data interpretation used to create a set of findings for different areas of the legal system like courts and parole.

“The embodiment of queer and trans identities results in concrete, increased violence, and increased criminalization at each step in the criminal legal system, including with police, courts, jails, and prisons and parole,” the report notes.

The report was generated on the Survived and Punished Twitter page, as well as their website for viewing and pdf download.

Survived and Punished is a volunteer project with a goal to “end the criminalization of survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”

Along with its ongoing projects and events, Survived and Punished provides news and resources on its website to help succeed in its goals.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for