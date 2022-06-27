Woman Takes Deal in 13 Pounds of Pot Case after Ensuring Care for Children

By Michele Chadwick

MODESTO, CA – Sahari Delgadillo agreed to take a plea during her preliminary hearing here last Friday in Stanislaus County Superior Court, but only after she was first given time to take care of her children.

She pleaded no contest to a felony charge of the sale and transportation of marijuana in addition to a special allegation.

In return she accepted 90 days in jail, with credit for time served—it could have been worse, four years in prison worse.

The court-stated facts in the case allege that on or about Sept. 4, 2021, Delgadillo mailed a package filled with marijuana from California to Texas.



The package that Delgadillo mailed contained 12 individual vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. The total gross weight of the bags was 13.14 pounds or 5,952 grams which is over 200 times the gross weight described in the Health and Safety Code, which makes it a felony when the gross weight exceeds 28.5 grams.

Among multiple fees, Delgadillo was sentenced to 90 days in county jail with a credit and two years of probation. The maximum jail time for this felony is four years.

Delgadillo wanted to ensure proper care for her children during her time in jail, so she requested four months before having to report to jail for her sentence.