10-Year-Old ‘Jane Doe’ Testifies about Sexual Assault While Mother Was in Vegas

By Michele Chadwick

MODESTO, CA – A young “Jane Doe” testified this week in the preliminary hearing against “John” in Stanislaus Superior Court, alleging he assaulted her multiple times from the weeks after her ninth birthday until shortly before her 10th birthday.

The Vanguard is redacting both the name of the victim and accused to protect the identity of the victim.

Doe testified that her mother was in Las Vegas when the assaults occurred. Doe claims that multiple assaults occurred “a couple of times over the same day” over a four-day period when she was nine years old.

Again, this four-day period was when her mother was in Las Vegas, the victim said, noting her mother intended to be in Las Vegas for a week, but cut her trip short.



Doe testified that, while in her room, she felt “something hard” in her genitals area and woke up and saw (John) “walking out of the room.”

During this specific incident, Doe testified that no one else was home and the accused was the only other person in the house.

Doe testified that the next incident occurred the following day. She was once again sleeping in her room and “felt the same thing.” She woke up and saw the accused “putting his pants on.”

When questioned further about this incident, she said the man was “in front of my bed, while I was on one corner of my bed.”

Jane Doe also testified to an assault that occurred after her mother returned.

“It didn’t happen until she went to the store to get something.”

While her mother was at the store, Doe alleges that she woke up “feeling it again.” When asked to be specific, she said she “felt a hard object.”

She testified that the object was “over her clothing.”

She testified that when she woke up, the accused was “sitting on me,” and then got “off the bed” and “put his pants on and left.”

Doe testified that she thinks the last time it happened was two months before her 10th birthday.

Judge Linda McFadden held “John” to the felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.