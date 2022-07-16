Seven Awarded by Restorative Justice International

Restorative Justice International (RJI) presents the RJI Award for Excellence in Restorative Justice for 2022. The following are categories of service in the field of restorative justice identified by RJI as new critical areas of application around the world.
The seven recipients of the RJI Award for Excellence for 2022 include:
Victims Advocacy & In-Prison Restorative Justice Programming
Ray & Vi Donovan
United Kingdom | Chris Donovan Trust
Wrongful Convictions
Jeffrey Deskovic
New York, U.S. | Deskovic Foundation
Transformative Dialogues
Paulo Moratelli
Brazil | Paulo Moratelli Podcast
Radical Extremism
Professor Don John Omale
Nigeria | Don John Omale Podcast
Death Penalty Abolition
Reverend Jack Sullivan Jr.
Ohio, U.S | Ohio Council of Churches
Human Rights
Dr. Upneet Lalli
India | Upneet Lalli Podcast
Creative Innovation
Martin Howard
Australia | RJ World
Restorative Justice International (RJI) is an association and network founded in 2008 and committed to victims-driven restorative justice. RJI has over 7000 members and affiliates and is guided by a robust 15-member Global Advisory Council. RJI’s vision for change continues to expand to solve intractable social ills around the world using restorative justice principles.