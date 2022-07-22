Breaking News
2022 Vanguard Justice Award Nominations Now Open!

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Nominate an individual or organization committed to criminal justice reform for one of The Vanguard’s 2022 Justice Awards. Please submit your nominations by August 12, 2022. If you would like to make multiple nominations, you can click the “submit another response” link that will pop up after you submit this form.

Awards will be presented on Thursday October 13, 2022 at the Vanguard Award Gala in Sacramento, CA.

The Vanguard Awards will honor the work of individuals and groups on behalf of criminal justice reform, decarceration, anti-racism, and other social justice efforts.

Award Categories:

Youth Social Justice – Honors a youth (college or high school age) whose work on behalf of criminal and/or social justice reform is worthy of commendation.

Civil Rights Award – Honors an individual’s overall achievement in the area of criminal and/or social justice reform.

Organization Award – Honors a group or organization’s work on criminal and/or social justice issues.

Elected Official Award- Honors an elected official who sponsors policies or legislation that benefit the cause of justice reform.

Law School Award – Honors the work of law schools in the above fields. Examples include: programs like the UC Davis Immigration Clinic, Law School organizations, or Innocence Projects.

Distinguished Attorney Award – Honors the work of an attorney who goes above and beyond the call of duty in the area of criminal justice reform.

Formerly Incarcerated Award – Honors the work of a formerly incarcerated individual who has turned their life around and is giving back to their community.

Wrongful Conviction Award – Honors a wrongfully convicted individual who has been freed and is now paying it forward with their furthering of the cause of justice.

Lifetime Achievement Award- Honors the body of work of someone who has dedicated their life to criminal justice reform.

